Meghan Markle has brought the five-minute face back into fashion – here’s how to create it

Makeup minimalism is back in a big way; partially as a reaction to the pervasive tedium of heavy, full coverage matte textures, and partially thanks to Meghan Markle, whose simple, skincare-first approach to makeup has bucked trends. The minimalist makeup she favours is not the sort of “natural look” that in reality takes two hours and a makeup artist to achieve.



Foundation is about selective concealment without ever minimising her signature freckles. Thanks to Markle, sheer textures and fresh finishes are popular again. Thank goodness for that – this approach to makeup suits almost everyone a lot better than a heavy mask, and it celebrates makeup as an enhancer, and not a crutch.

To emulate the look, focus on skincare rather than makeup – double cleanse nightly, incorporate an acid toner into your routine, and don’t forget that oils work for everyone (yes, even those with oily skin).

Laura Mercier Flawless Fusion Ultra-Longwear Concealer (€30 at Brown Thomas)

With your skin in good condition, makeup has less work to do. Opt for a sheer foundation, or skip it altogether and simply use a concealer like Laura Mercier Flawless Fusion Ultra-Longwear Concealer (€30 at Brown Thomas) to cover anything you would rather not draw the eye to. For that bit of extra coverage, buff more concealer under the eyes, and around the nose a mouth where redness and discolouration tend to be more obvious.

A cream cheek product looks more natural than a powder, and can be applied more quickly and with fingers. Chanel Hydrating Lip and Cheek Sheer Colour (€31 at Arnotts) is creamy, sheer and eminently wearable. It works just as well on lips as cheeks, blends dreamily, and is not at all drying. I love it for lazy days and travel.

Chanel Hydrating Lip and Cheek Sheer Colour (Û31 at Arnotts)

Cream shadow is just as conducive to a quick makeup application as cream blush. Powders must be buffed and blended to prevent clumsy lines and uneven application. When I am less in the mood for hard work, and am feeling particularly rushed or incompetent, Trinny London Eye2Eye (€21.50 at brownthomas.com) is ideal. A cream shadow that applies very easily with fingers and gives a ‘done’ but very casually pretty Markle-style eye which is very fast and idiot-proof.

Trinny London Eye2Eye (€21.50 at brownthomas.com)

Perhaps the fastest way to give life and structure to the face is by very subtly filling in the brows to give them fullness and shape. Kat Von D Brow Signature Precision Brow Pencil (€21 at Debenhams) is small and solid enough to fill in individual hairs and comes in a wide range of shades to ensure that you get a perfect match. Opt for a shade very slightly lighter than your own brow colour for a completely natural looking finish.

Kat Von D Brow Signature Precision Brow Pencil (€21 at Debenhams)

To give the look a sense of being complete, don’t forget the lips. A balm or tint will do. Markle tends to favour soft cream or almost (but never quite) matte finish for a more natural appearance. Glossier Birthday Balm Dotcom (€12 at glossier.com) is a beautiful rich balm with a soft sheen and a touch of glitter shot through. The glitter is not at all obvious, but gives the balm a little something extra.