Make-up for men: quick fixes for blemishes and undereye circles

There is no reason – other than tradition and close-mindedness – why men can’t benefit from cosmetics the way women do. Regardless of who is wearing it, makeup can be embraced and viewed as an art form. Some wearers want their artistry to be a visible celebration of makeup, but even more use makeup for problem-solving, subtle enhancement and a boost of confidence. I shudder at the monetary value of the concealer I’ve thrown at spots, blemishes and scratches since first using makeup in my teens. When I struggled with acne, makeup helped to ease the vulnerability I felt. Many women report a similar experience. Most men don’t like the idea of makeup because they presume it’s going to look like makeup, but it can be invisible, and no one has to know if you’d prefer they didn’t.

Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer (€30) is available in a huge shade range, boasts a very natural finish and near-perfect cover of blemishes. My brother woke up with a very rare (for him, not for me) spot on the morning of his wedding, and it was obviously bothering him. I dabbed a whisper of this concealer on it before he could wrestle me off. It was so invisible that he consented to leave it there. No one knew about the blemish, and his wife didn’t have to read her vows to it during the ceremony.

Though women’s skin is thinner and more prone to varied pigmentation than men’s, undereye darkness makes everyone look tired and stale. RMS Beauty Cover Up (€39 from Space NK) has a very soft, blendable texture and buildable coverage. Tapped under the eyes with the pad of a finger, it conceals any discolouration for an immediate but invisible freshening effect.

If covering spots and blemishes with concealer is a step too far for you, Medik8 Beta Gel Blemish Gel (£33 from medik8.com) is an excellent topical product for spots. It contains genuinely effective ingredients like salicylic acid to help with congestion, as well as anti-inflammatories like azelaic acid and niacinamide. You’ll notice significant reduction in the angriest blemishes within a couple of days.

Dry, chapped lips can plague all of us throughout winter but you dislike the shiny finish of most lip balms, try a matte finish balm like Kiehl’s Facial Fuel No-Shine Moisturising Lip Balm (€10.50). The Facial Fuel range is universally beloved for its effective formulas, shine-free finishes and simple, masculine packaging. The balm brings instant comfort to uncomfortable lips.

Enhancement with makeup doesn’t have to stop at concealing. If facial hair is sparser than you would like, dusting a little NYX Eyebrow Cake Powder (€8) across the area with a large fluffy brush will make it instantly appear fuller. If you are completely without stubble, this won’t work, but it looks very natural if you have some growth that looks a touch patchy or sparse.