Last minute merchant? Five of the best scented candles to give as Christmas gifts

It’s always easier to buy for others – even if they’re dogs – than it is for yourself. If you are buying a candle or two this Christmas, you can opt for the traditional Christmas tree fragrances (which I can’t get enough of), or go the alternative route and try something a bit different.

Aveda Rosemary Mint Vegan Soy Wax Candle (€39 at Brown Thomas) certainly qualifies as something different at Christmas. All of Aveda’s products are manufactured with 100 per cent wind power, but if the products weren’t great, that wouldn’t matter much. The medicinal freshness of the rosemary and mint in this candle lend a clean fragrance to any room, but the verdant, herbaceous notes still feel appropriate for the season. This is a lovely ethical gift for someone who really cares about how their products are made and where they come from.

For something fresh which does include Christmas tree notes, try Jo Malone London Pine & Eucalyptus Home Candle (€52 at Brown Thomas). It is beautifully clean without feeling soapy or heavy, and smells precisely as Christmas should. This is one you’ll mourn once it has been used up, so maybe put one on your Santa list while you’re at it.

For the pine of pines, look no further than Diptyque Protective Pine Candle (€60 at Space NK). I received one from a family member as a gift one Christmas and spent every evening that week hunched next to the burning candle with a book, sniffing ecstatically. Each year, the packaging changes, and this year’s is a particularly lovely, colourful design.

If you detest pine (and some people, for their sins, do), there are plenty of cosy, wintry fragrances that fit the season. Emma’s So Naturals Spiced Orange Glass Tumbler Candle (€19.50 at emmas.ie) are hand-poured in Louth, and use essential oils. This one combines orange, ginger and spice for a gourmand fragrance that perfumes a room wonderfully. They make a lovely Irish gift.

If foody fragrances aren’t your bag, don’t worry. Malin+Goetz Leather Candle (€60 at malinandgoetz.eu) is the one. So beautiful is it, it might be the one regardless. I love this at any time of year – it combines warm leather with soft florals and smells exquisitely rich and snug. Men and women both tend to love it.