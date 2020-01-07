January joys: Self-gifting for some new year cheer

Beauty: There is a product out there for every budget to help you spring into 2020

‘Tis the season to self-gift: Chanel lipstick, L’Oreal anti-frizz serum, Byredo Slow Dance and Zara Waterlily Tea Dress are excellent options

‘Tis the season to self-gift: Chanel lipstick, L’Oreal anti-frizz serum, Byredo Slow Dance and Zara Waterlily Tea Dress are excellent options

 

If you possibly can, it’s advisable to buy yourself a present once in a while. It need not be beauty-related (I bought myself an elaborate houseplant online in the post-Christmas sales and took great joy in doing so). However, this is a beauty column, so until I write a houseplant column (you never know), we’ll stick to cosmetics.

It’s hard to beat a beauty product for sensory pleasure anyway; the best of them look and smell beautiful, feel reassuringly sleek and weighty in the hand, and instil a flush of joy. Maybe you got some nice vouchers for Christmas. Maybe you need a little lift heading into the new year. This time of year is difficult enough without taking away small joys – there is something out there for every budget.

I am perhaps revealing a bias here, but I challenge anyone to find an object more chic than a Chanel lipstick. Chanel Exclusive Creation Rouge Allure Luminous Intense Lip Colour in Rouge Spectaculaire (€41 at Arnotts) lives up to its name. I’m more than tired of the flat, dusty matte lip finishes that have dominated these last few years. This isn’t at all glossy, but it has that soft, buttery finish that is so comfortable to wear. This red is ideal for the season, and every application makes you secretly feel a bit like Veronica Lake.

A treat doesn’t have to be hugely expensive, and it need not be sexy either. L’Oréal Paris Dream Sleeker Anti-Frizz Serum (€11.50) is the sort of product you buy yourself because it is a brilliant problem solver. At this time of year, five minutes after I leave the house in the morning, my hair has already bristled like a threatened cat. This serum keeps things smooth, doesn’t make hair feel slick or heavy, and ensures you don’t get the shock of your life when you glance in the mirror in the bathroom at work. What greater gift could you give yourself than that?

Fragrance is perhaps the ultimate self-gift. We generally wait for others to buy us the fragrance we desire, but they don’t always get it right. If you found a bottle of Charlie under the tree, consider buying your own fragrance. Byredo Slow Dance (from €120 for 50ml at the Marvel Room at Brown Thomas Dublin) is my favourite of 2019; one of those scents so expertly formulated that it is more of a feeling than a scent – you cannot discern the notes working under the surface. The heart is ambery labdanum, while patchouli, vanilla, violet and geranium dance around it like children around a Maypole. It is effortlessly beautiful, and absolutely grown up.

If you are looking to spend a bit less, Jo Malone herself has collaborated with Zara to create a fragrance collection called Emotions. I’ll admit to having been sceptical, but Malone is a fragrance genius and these affordable scents are beautiful. Try Waterlily Tea Dress (from €15.95 for 40ml at Zara) – a fresh blend of bergamot, spearmint and musk that brings a summer brightness into the depths of winter.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.