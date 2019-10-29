Is your skin looking tired? Here's how to get it glowing again

At this time of year my skin always looks more than a bit drab. I’ll often be accosted by a creeping fear that I’ve suddenly visibly aged 10 years, only to discover that, with the right product combination, my face doesn’t really resemble a rhino’s knee. It isn’t naturally as creased, crusty and grey as autumn can make it look and feel. The radiators going on, the light disappearing and the hot, humid, bacteria-rich soup of public transport are simply working together to suck the life out of my skin.

A product from Dr Anita Sturnham’s new brand, Decree, landed on my desk a couple of weeks ago. It looked chic and minimalist, and the sumptuous name – Peptide Emollient Veil (£115 at cultbeauty.co.uk) – sounded exactly like something my radiator face needed.

I had been using it for two weeks before I realised what it costs, at which point I nearly lost my life at my generosity in following its two-pump instruction. I’m utterly conscious of the price of this moisturiser, so it is with reticence that I say, if you can afford it, its cocktail of peptides, hydrating hyaluronic acid and moisturising squalene is magical. I’ve been saving it for morning application, and it just does something to make-up. It makes it last longer, gives a more even finish, and imbues it with an impossibly healthy-looking, non-greasy glow. I haven’t loved anything as much in a long time.

If you have the budget, and want something similar for night, Dr Barbara Sturm Face Cream Rich (€155 at net-a-porter.com) has similarly instant effects. Just ensure you opt for the lighter version if you’re prone to breakouts, as the shea butter in the rich version might congest younger or oilier skin types.

While amped-up congestion at this time of year can make an aggressive approach seem more tempting, slow, steady and sensible use of acids is the wisest route. Kate Somerville Liquid ExfoliKate (€59 at Space NK) is a classic but potent acid toner that dissolves the bonds between surface skin cells and the fresh ones underneath.

Niod Copper Amino Isolate Lipid (€80 at niod.com) will be the first addition to the brand (sister of The Ordinary) in quite some time. It is a pro-lipid, pro-collagen formula based around the brand’s Copper Amino Isolate serum, but with additional skin-barrier protection and a focus on skin elasticity. With temperature and humidity changes assaulting skin constantly at this time of year, it is a welcome weapon to maintain skin health, fight the greyness and boost glow.

Make-up is invaluable in creating faux glow, but skincare (and of course water, exercise and a decent diet) will have a more lasting impact. This is where I would usually recommend a highlighter, but rather than buying a new one, try mixing it (liquid or a crumbling of mashed-up powder) with your moisturiser for an extra boost.