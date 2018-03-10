Ideas for Mother's Day gifts (and self-gifting is a good idea too)

This not a Mother’s Day gift guide. It is a Mother’s Day self-gift guide. Once, as a pre-teen, I saved for months to buy my mother one of those terrible at-home foot spas from Argos. I recall thinking that she deserved to relax, and somehow thought that immersing her feet in this cacophonous and completely unrelaxing device would qualify. She revealed to me years later, in fits of laughter, that it was a terrible gift. She was touched by the gesture, but never took it out of the box. The moral of the story? Even in accepting terrible Mother’s Day gifts, mothers are still prioritising the feelings of others.

Motherhood appears to be objectively difficult, and a day for the consideration and appreciation of mothers is a nice idea. However, rather than expecting the family to get you something that you deserve, why not accept the pasta frames and the handmade cards with backward letters, and the requests for money from teenage children, and then get something for yourself? Those around you should acknowledge your hard work and sacrifice, but if they don’t, you can always acknowledge it yourself. Of course, this doesn’t necessitate buying anything at all, but if you have the money and could use some relaxation, or a little bit of joy, beauty products are always the way to go.

Keira Knightley has been the face of Coco Mademoiselle for a decade now, and its new iteration Coco Mademoiselle Eau de Parfum Intense (€97 for 50mls) plays with the frivolous lightness of youth, but then shifts into something entirely more grown up, with intense notes of patchouli, rose and jasmine. I’m very taken with the fragrance; anyone who wore Coco Mademoiselle in their twenties will smell the new version and feel the fragrance has grown up along with them.

A good mask can instantly counteract the outward signs of the exhaustion your children inflict upon you. Kiehl’s Instant Renewal Concentrate Masks (€49 from Arnotts from March 28th) are ideal for all skins, but are rich enough to satisfy especially thirsty or mature skin.

For a longer term solution, try either disinheriting your adult children, or Caudalie Premier Cru Serum (€99 from Space NK), a potent, resveratrol-rich serum to combat the signs of premature aging. Failing either of those, placing your phone on airplane mode and lighting a VOYA Lavender, Rose and Camomile Candle (€27 from voya.ie) will instantly settle your battered nerves.

If you’re feeling especially deserving (or especially frazzled) invest in a GHD Gold Professional Styler ( €169 from Peter Mark and ghdhair.com). The new and improved version is safer, cooler and more efficient than its predecessor, and is a recipe for good hair fast (just don’t overuse it).

My last GHD lasted merrily for ten years, and was still working perfectly when I updated it for a newer model. If you can’t replace your children, you can at least replace your hair styling tools. Happy Mother’s Day.