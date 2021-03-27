How to make the most of your natural brows and lashes

Brows and eyelashes have gained new prominence during the past year. One reason is obvious – masks. With the lower half of the face entirely covered in public (a sight that would have been all but unthinkable 13 months ago), the eye area is the beauty lover’s one compensating area. Whatever you want your make-up to say needs to be articulated solely through eyes and eyebrows.

Communication feels stymied through a mask; embellishing the eyes can help you to feel they are the focus when you are conversing with or looking at someone.

The other reason for the focus on eyes and brows is the drastic drop in sales of complexion products and lipstick. We’ve been at home, mostly without make-up on, and putting more time and money into skincare. It doesn’t take a genius to see the immense and dramatic difference – structure, polish and balance – groomed brows and enhanced lashes can make to a bare face in under two minutes.

Embellishing the eyes can help you to feel they are the focus when you are conversing with or looking at someone while wearing a face mask. Photograph: iStock

For enhanced brows and lashes, the focus should be twofold. Consider a long-term conditioning product for growth and volume, and then pair that with a daily make-up product for colour and enhancement.

Effective lash and brow growth products are expensive, and you can get away without them, but I’ve been converted. I get more questions about my eyelashes than anything else beauty-related, and I find it intensely thrilling to tell people that while they are indeed growing out of my eyelids, I can’t take the credit.

I’ve used Revitalash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner (from €71 at revitalash.ie) – a growth serum – pretty much every night for three years now, and it consistently maintains my own lashes at double their natural length. Though it’s expensive, I got about seven months out of my last tube. Be prepared to use it very consistently or you won’t see results, and it will take about six to eight weeks to make a visible difference.

Lash conditioner won’t affect the colour of your lashes, however, so if they’re fair, a good mascara is essential. Kevyn Aucoin Indecent Mascara (€25 at Space NK) is a great lengthening and boosting mascara. Not too showy for day, but providing the sort of big sweeping lashes that inspire envy.

Brows should involve more or less the same approach. Revitalash Advanced Brow Conditioner (from €84) – the sister product of the lash serum – does boost brow growth, though I’ve found the results less dramatic than those of the lash serum.

The vast new brow collection from Charlotte Tilbury is excellent, but I’ve grown particularly fond of the new and improved refillable Brow Lift (€28, €16 for refills).

It gives girth and definition but looks completely natural, and gives good brows in seconds.

Refy is the brainchild of bushy browed influencer Jess Hunt, whose brows are undeniable (just Google them). The Refy Brow Collection (€48 at refybeauty.com) allows you to try all the brand’s brow products, but they are sold separately too. They are raved about by beauty editors, and certainly live up to the hype.

Product of the Week

Slip Pure Silk Queen Pillow Case in Desert Rose, €90 at lookfantastic.com