Heaven scent: It’s the best time of year to try a new fragrance

September is the most exciting fragrance month, when brands jostle to release their biggest launches of the year in the run up to that season I can’t yet bring myself to mention. This is a lovely time of year to change up your fragrance. As the light loses some of its pep and the air takes on the fresh crispness that compensates just a little for the shorter days, buoyant summer scents often feel suddenly less appetising.

I find myself coveting warmer, more comforting notes along with nursing the inclination to layer up. That crispness comes at a cost, after all. A new fragrance is an investment, so it should always be well-researched, and never purchased on a whim. There is certainly a fragrance equivalent of the sort of super-bright nail polish that’s fun in the moment but witheringly tedious by day four, so beware the fragrance impulse buy. An everyday fragrance should be something you’ll wear with everything, and should feature a heart or central note you know you love.

This will see you merrily through a summer, but is a nice autumn option for those who prefer a fruity scent

Chanel Coco Mademoiselle L’Eau Privée (from €78 for 50mls from stockists nationwide) is a supremely sensible buy. The original Coco Mademoiselle was created by legendary perfumer Jacques Polge and launched in 2001. It is certainly one of the enduring fragrances of the last twenty years. Now, Polge’s son and current Chanel Perfumer Olivier has reimagined the fragrance for night, giving the archetypal young woman’s scent a little more bite, depth and womanliness. Think rose, jasmine and musk, but atop an iconic and recognisable perfume.

Another reimagined classic – this time of the signature Chloé edt – is Chloé Signature Rose Tangerine Eau de Toilette (from €57 for 30mls at Brown Thomas). It is a little bolder with a sparkling, citrus fruity heart that makes it perfect for younger wearers. This will see you merrily through a summer, but is a nice autumn option for those who prefer a fruity scent. Byredo Slow Dance Eau de Parfum (from €127 at byredo.com) is a fragrance for those who want to carry a little of summer with them. It isn’t new, but it is one of the standout launches of the last couple of years. It captures the potential and the open-endedness of golden-hour sun slanting through large windows as a warm, bright day comes peaceably to its close. Powdery opoponax mingles with sparkling geranium and warm vanilla. It almost smells golden – I never tire of it.

If florals are more your bent, The Burren Perfumery Wild Rose Eau de Parfum (€130 at burrenperfumery.com) is a beautiful Irish fragrance inspired by the Burren’s Wild Burnet Rose. It captures the almost impossible-to-recreate woody, waxy character of real roses, as well as the velvety, warm roundness of the flower in bloom. The packaging is made from recycled paper and vegetable ink, and the fragrance has a high quantity of organic ingredients. For a wintrier feel, go with Jo Malone London Cypress & Grapevine Cologne Intense (from €94.44 for 50mls at Brown Thomas). It is all green landscapes and cool weather. A delectably rich woody mossiness characterises the fragrance, making it wonderful on men or women.