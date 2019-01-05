Got gift vouchers for Christmas? We’ve some great beauty ideas for how to spend them

The humble gift voucher has been unfairly maligned in a world where friends and family almost always have what they need, and much of what they want. Now that we are on the other side of Christmas, we have been freshly reminded that for the most part, it isn’t the gift that makes us happy – it is feeling known and valued by our loved ones. That’s not saccharine nonsense; a gift should not represent the state of a relationship, but sometimes it does. Receiving a gift that indicates the giver neither knows you nor particularly cares about your interests can be disheartening. I love opening a book, but when someone gave me (a teetotaller with no interest in beer) a guide to brewing your own beer, it changed my evaluation of our friendship, because it was clear that he had either made no effort, or didn’t know basic information about me.

Though it can be seen as low effort, often giving a voucher is an acknowledgement that your giftee would be happier choosing their own gift. Though opening a voucher on Christmas morning might have been a bit unexciting, now is the time to trade it for some prime additions to your makeup bag, and any beauty lover will tell you – that is exciting.

Bobbi Brown Intensive Skin Serum Foundation (€50 at Arnotts)

It is also an excuse to repurchase your favourites. In my case, that means topping up on Bobbi Brown Intensive Skin Serum Foundation (€50 at Arnotts), which is my ultimate foundation and still does not get the credit it deserves, especially for a base which, apart from looking sensational on the skin, comes in shades for everyone.

A voucher also encourages bravery and trying something new (it is easier to be a touch flathulach with money that you didn’t have to earn). Keeping practicality in mind, I suggest tying Charlotte Tilbury Goddess Cleansing Ritual (€40 at Brown Thomas). You can split the two cleansers between morning and night, or use both nightly for effective makeup removal and comfortable skin. Vouchers can also be excellent for purchases that require saving.

Dyson Airwrap Styler (From €449.99 from stockists nationwide)

I put some Christmas vouchers into my new vacuum cleaner fund, but if you are more glamorous than that, a few vouchers will take the edge off a Dyson Airwrap Styler (from €449.99 from stockists nationwide). The versatile styler is not going to be ideal for everyone, so it is wise to research it carefully before purchase, especially considering the price. However, some vouchers will get you that bit closer to owning one.

Moroccanoil Dry Shampoo in Light (€20.45 at selected salons nationwide)

Keep your style a bit longer with Moroccanoil Dry Shampoo (€20.45 at selected salons nationwide) – vouchers for your local salon are good for more than cutting, blow drying and colour.

Chanel Exclusive Creation Le Lion de Chanel (€60 at Brown Thomas)

For a treat, an object of special beauty that you may not normally buy for yourself, pick up Chanel Exclusive Creation Le Lion de Chanel (€60 at Brown Thomas) in the next week or two before it is gone. This highlighter is exquisite on face or eyes, if you can bear to use it.