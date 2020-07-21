Glow get it: easy products for glowing skin

Glow is a chameleon word in beauty. Mostly in relation to skin, it can refer to light-reflection, moisture, the effects (or mimicked effects) of the sun. You’ll see it as timelessly employed in paintings by Titian and Vermeer as in modern make-up photography, though the modern high-shine, wet-look skin effect is now favoured over that classic powder-matte radiant skin.

It is also often used when we talk about mood; but “glow” is a word denoting contentment and health. We don’t live in particularly content or healthy times and you obviously cannot buy these things in a bottle or tub, but you can buy the most accessible version of glow – the sort that you apply to the skin.

The easiest route to glowing skin is via your foundation. Estée Lauder Futurist Hydra Rescue Moisturizing Makeup SPF45 (€42, brownthomas.com) is frankly sumptuous, and has the same smoothing, plumping, generous coverage on 20-year-old skin as it will for someone in their 70s. It may be too moisturising for the oiliest skins, but is perfect for everyone else.

It is important not to forget your sunscreen, but many can create a slimy effect on the face which looks grubby rather than glowing. Dr Sam’s Flawless Daily Sunscreen (€32, drsambunting.com) is the best facial sunscreen I have used – non-congesting, extremely comfortable to wear, and leaves a radiant, creamy base for make-up without any greyish-white hue.

You don’t necessarily need light-reflective or moisturising formulations for make-up – you can add the glow in afterwards with a facial mist, which both sets and adds dimension to your make-up. Indeed Labs Hydraluron Moisture Mist (€4.99, asos.com) will add serious hydration when spritzed on to clean skin directly before serum, but its soft, diffused mist will also give sheen to finished make-up.

If you favour glow without moisture, opt for powders. The most classic way to get it is with a bronzer used on forehead, temples, across cheekbones and on the bridge of the nose. Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Bronzer (€50, Brown Thomas and Arnotts) has a wonderful satiny texture despite its very natural looking matte skin finish. It comes in shades for everyone and gives that holiday glow which is so lacking at the moment.

For more light reflection, I haven’t found any affordable highlighter palette to top Flower Beauty Shimmer & Strobe Highlighting Palette (£12.99, superdrug.com). The brand is the creation of Drew Barrymore, and its three powder shades have an incredibly expensive-looking strobing effect on the skin. Wear it alone or over liquid highlighter for a fantastically glossy effect.

Of course, subtlety shouldn’t be overlooked, and if burnished sheen on the skin is not for you, you can always rely on a tinted lip balm. Clinique Moisture Surge Pop Triple Lip Balm (€19 at Clinique counters nationwide) gives high shine without the viscosity of gloss. I love Dragon Fruit, which looks like an understated pink in the tube and is exactly that. A “your lips but better” pink with a hint of superfine sparkle thrown in.