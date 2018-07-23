Forget your corned beef legs – pamper your body this summer

You’ll find no arbitrary restrictions here. A summer body is your body temporally located in summer. It is an Irish truth, however, that most of us neglect our bodies over the winter. Corned-beef legs the country over have been unsheathed from jeans and screeched into the light like naked mole rats. Louise McSharry’s recent posts online – encouraging people who avoid bathing suits and swimming due to body image issues to take the plunge figuratively and literally – are to be celebrated. Obviously, you don’t have to change your body at all in order to wear heat-appropriate clothing and enjoy yourself.

I have always found, though, that unloved bodies tend to be more neglected. People who like their bodies feel more entitled to take care of them. Keeping your skin moisturised, and body hair neatly groomed to your taste is a form of self-care for everyone. You don’t need to have a perfect body, whatever that is, but using products that give you joy and make you feel nurtured is a step towards caring about your body and considering it worthy of your attention. There is nothing at all wrong with body hair, but it is a good idea to keep it neat, lest it get in your way or become a bacteria trap. The Gillette Venus Bikini Trimmer (€27.99 at Boots) is a handy little device for safely trimming or shaving bikini and underarm hair to keep it tidy or remove it if you prefer.

I’m not one to save nice products so that they moulder unopened in their tubs and bottles, but for every day, something affordable is what we all need. I happened upon Dove Argan Oil Shower Mousse (€3.99 at Boots) when it was on offer, and bought one on a whim. It is rich, creamy, nondrying and has a lovely scent. An ideal morning or pre-bed shower product.

I don’t exfoliate my body every day, but my Aveda Beautifying Radiance Polish (€48.50 at Brown Thomas) has lasted more than a year now with twice weekly use, give or take. Exfoliating removes dead skin from the surface, reducing dullness or ashiness, and stimulates the circulation. The Aveda exfoliator is spendy, though unctuous, fragrant and moisturising. If you want a cheaper alternative, a handful of sugar or rock salt mixed with a generous dollop of good olive oil, will do just as good a job with a little less finesse. Remember to moisturise regularly to keep the skin in optimal condition

Once your skin is prepared after exfoliation, if a tan boosts your confidence, use a forgiving gradual tanner to build to the effect you are most comfortable with. Bondi Sands Gradual Tanning Oil (€16.79 at feelunique.co.uk) is moisturising, easy, and gradually creates quite an intense, though not orange, tan.

Charlotte Tilbury Supermodel Body (€59 at Brown Thomas) is a perfect finisher for glowing, sheeny skin. Pop it along shins, shoulders and any points that catch the light. Alternatively, crumble or squeeze a bit of your favourite powder or liquid highlight into your favourite body cream or oil for a similar finish.