Five products that make everyone look groomed

Before meeting my current partner, I went on a series of daytime coffee dates while giving dating sites a go, and learned a lot about getting ready for dates. Now, before you draw a sharp intake of breath to say, the whites of your eyes flashing at me, that women shouldn’t have to wear make-up on dates and if they do, they should wear what they want, sure. Of course. The same goes for men.

However, we all know that the earliest stages of a romantic relationship (of any kind), are a strange dance based mostly on lies, smoke and mirrors. On a first date with someone we like, we are all consumed by discomfort at the potential judgment or rejection.

So, rather than focusing on the products we might use to enhance or beautify, I wanted to strip back all the excess and share the merits of five unisex products that anyone might use to look and feel good on a date, regardless of gender, race, or how you feel about make-up.

Nuori Vital Facial Cream (€65 from fetchbeauty.com) is ideal for male or female skin

Clean, moisturised skin is important for everyone, every day, and Nuori Vital Facial Cream (€65 from fetchbeauty.com) is just one beautiful product from this relatively new Danish brand. The ingredients are 100 per cent naturally derived, meaning that the products are produced in small batches every 10 to 12 weeks, and have a lifespan of about nine months. “Natural” skincare can’t last years on a shelf. This moisturiser is ideal for male or female skin – it is rich but not congesting, and has a matte finish so you don’t have to worry about shine in the wrong places.

Conceal spots with Mac Studio Waterweight Concealer (€23.50 from Brown Thomas)

If you are prone to congestion, or have the misfortune of waking up the morning of a date with a vicious, seething spot roaring out of some part of your face, don’t despair. If it doesn’t bother you overly, just cover the redness or darker tone with a good concealer like Mac Studio Waterweight Concealer (€23.50 from Brown Thomas). It is extremely light in texture, but offers great coverage, so it works equally well under the eyes and no one will notice that you’re wearing concealer.

Medik8 Beta Blemish Gel (€38 from medik8.com)

Medik8 Beta Blemish Gel (£33/€38 from medik8.com) will work on a blemish and significantly calm it within a couple of days, if your spot arrives for your date a few days before you do. And for the love of all that is good, don’t pick it.

Mixa Cica Repair SOS Hands (€7.95 from Sam McCauley Chemists)

Dates involve more physical evaluation than the average social interaction, and everyone appreciates groomed hands. Trimmed, clean nails and a touch of Mixa Cica Repair SOS Hands (€7.95 from Sam McCauley Chemists) applied at bedtime the night before will ensure hands that look and feel nice to... interact with.

Finally, just in case, pop a breath freshener like CB12 Instant Fresh Breath Spray Mint (€4.99 from Boots). It is only a quick fix, but can be a comfort (and for your date) if you only realise after three mouthfuls that your dinner has raw onion in it.