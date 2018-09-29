Five of the best moisturisers for autumn

As the seasons change, so too do the demands of your skin. The real advent of autumn triggers an impulse to spend more time indoors, a yearning to make hot drinks, and for me at least, it lets loose a desire to pull out the heavier skincare as well as the heavier clothing. You may think, if your skin is younger or oily, that a rich moisturiser is simply not for you, but hear me out. Firstly, the definition of “rich” is debatable. I like a thicker texture with a shinier finish for autumn-winter, but will avoid overly heavy ingredients such as shea butter and mineral oil. Although the former is excellent for very dry or mature skin, it is congesting to everyone else. The latter is just a filler ingredient but it can cause congestion, and is best avoided if possible.

In a day moisturiser for autumn, I want something cocooning – a protective layer. Moisturiser offers little more than this anyway; serums and oils are where the work of good skincare is really done. I want a glowing, almost shiny finish, as this will make foundation sit beautifully and not retreat into my pores when the central heating comes on. I want a little to go a very long way (if it is pricey, I expect it to see me through to summer at least). Kiehl’s best-selling Ultra Facial Cream, in the darling Kiehl’s Loves Dublin limited edition packaging (number 1 in the photograph; €29 at Kiehl’s Wicklow Street and Arnotts) is an ideal rich and comforting cream for women and men. To use a moisturiser as an added injection of radiance, focus most of it on the outer edges of the face, applying less to the centre, and press it into the skin rather than pulling or rubbing.

Alex Carro Face Cream (2, €78 at fetchbeauty.com) is a dark horse and favourite of mine. It is simple, vegan and refreshingly unisex (I have had to grapple this away from my partner with a scandalised expression more than a few times). It is rich enough to bring comfort and a little healthy sheen to the skin, but doesn’t look or feel greasy. Dermalogica Ultracalming Barrier Defense Booster (3, €75 at dermalogica.ie) is an excellent product for sensitive skin, injecting some glow and pairing with any moisturiser. These oily drops replenish the skin’s natural barrier and instantly comfort, while making a wonderful base for moisturiser, and consequently, foundation.

Chanel Le Lift Crème Riche (4, €120) is an ideal option for mature skin, though the formula also comes in a light and medium texture so there are options for everyone. This is investment skincare, oriented around tackling slackening and loss of plumpness, but it is also a sumptuous moisturiser and base for make-up. If you seek the glow without the rich texture (though a rich texture has much to recommend it), Garnier Moisture Bomb Super Recharging Antioxidant Gel-Cream (5, €12.30 at Boots), has the benefit of creating a glowing base for make-up while being affordable, a good option for younger skin, and non-congesting.