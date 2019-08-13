Five easy ways to get great holiday hair

Holiday hair is tricky. You want to put in minimal effort, avoid potential crises before they happen (hello green-blond – grond? – swimming pool hair), and protect your hair from salty, sunny, chlorinated harm. But you also want it to look undone and artfully swishy. You want it to look like the hair that the alternative holiday version of you just woke up with; the you who isn’t perpetually stressed and can eat a Twix without all of the chocolate crumbs melting into your lap. The you who doesn’t have a vitamin D deficiency from mouldering under fluorescent office lights for the last 11½ months. Holiday you is glamorous, carefree and probably sunburnt. Well, if you are sunburnt, so is your hair – it needs just as much care as skin does.

If holiday you is as fancy as I suspect (that’s at least 34 per cent fancier than everyday you), then you’ll appreciate some luxe hair minis to throw into your bag. Philip B Travel Kit (€30.45 at lookfantastic.com) contains some of the brand’s heroes. The Peppermint & Avocado Volumizing & Clarifying Shampoo is my current favourite – a breath of fresh air for the scalp and gives salt, sand and product residue what for. The Body Shampoo saves you using acrid, reed-thin hotel body wash, and the conditioning Crème Rinse is lightweight and hard working.

You don’t want to be dragging a hairdryer with you, or wasting time styling your hair, so whack a dollop of Living Proof In-Shower Styler (€25 at livingproof.co.uk) through hair from root to tip. Leave it for a couple of minutes, then lightly rinse (ie don’t rinse as thoroughly as you would when removing conditioner) and go. It leaves air-dried hair presentable, or defrizzes and gives hold to hair that is braided when slightly damp for no-heat waves.

Philip Kingsley Swim Cap Water Resistant Mask (€22 at lookfantastic.com) is genius. Originally formulated for the US Olympic synchronised swim team, it deeply nourishes hair while protecting it from chlorinated or salt water and sun exposure. Apply liberally to your hair and comb it back or chuck it in a bun. When you are finished at the beach or pool, wash it out and shampoo as normal. Hair (and colour) will be softened and unharmed by the abuse you’ve put it through.

If you have given your hair a rough time, or want to nurture it while away, Davines Renaissance Circle Extreme Repair Mask (€10.50 at shampoo.ie) is excellent. One pouch is enough for two or three applications even on my waist-length hair. It is rich and travel-friendly – if you are worried about oiliness in the heat, keep the mask to the lengths and ends.

Finally, where would any of us be without Batiste Dry Shampoo (€2.35 at pharmacies nationwide)? I love the mini cans for travelling, and prefer the cherry version, but it doesn’t matter. There are more refined dry shampoos, but Batiste is an affordable classic, and will keep your hair presentable without too much washing. Spray roots from a distance and rub vigorously to disperse any white residue.