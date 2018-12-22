Don’t panic: Foolproof last-minute Christmas beauty gifts you can buy today

How have we found ourselves here again? A part of me knew that I would find you here, panicking, girding your emotional loins in advance of heading out, without even the lightest armour, into the shops on the last Saturday before Christmas. I want to judge you for your lack of planning, and yet I cannot.

This is not because I am trying to be the bigger person, glancing smugly at the perfectly wrapped gifts under my picturesque Christmas tree. Rather, it is because even though this column is written in advance, I know for a fact that I will be there with you, barrelling through Boots, elbows out, eyes rolling like those of a spooked donkey. It is also worth noting that my tree is far from picturesque. When not fretting about my lack of preparation for Christmas, you’ll find me extracting my cat from that tree.

But you don’t have time for any of this. Here is my advice on getting into the shops on the last weekend before Christmas, and making it back alive. Get in early in the day, be prepared for, but not resigned to, a stressful experience. Make a list in advance, with backup options in case your chosen gifts are sold out. Make your gift choices general to increase the likelihood that they will be liked.

If you become trapped in a crowd of froth-mouthed shoppers, do not panic. Simply loudly declare ‘I’m going to be sick’, and space will create itself around you. You will already be sweating, which will help to make you look as ill as you feel.

For teenagers: Rituals Ritual of Holi Shower Flower Foam

Luckily, beauty gifts are a nice option for absolutely everyone. For teenagers, the Rituals Ritual of Holi Toiletry Bag (€9.50) with a Ritual of Holi Shower Flower Foam (€7.50 at Rituals Grafton Street and stockists nationwide) make for a fun gift.

Gender-neutral option: Malin+Goetz Essentials Travel Kit

For someone who is less interested in vibrant colour, Malin+Goetz Essentials Travel Kit (€33 at Space.NK) is a grown up, highly effective and gender-neutral option.

A special gift: Révive Holiday Renewal Duet (€165)

For a serious gift for women or men, Révive Holiday Renewal Duet (€165 at Space.NK) is ideal. A highly effective resurfacing night treatment and eye cream, it feels (and is) luxuriant.

Good value: Bulldog Skincare Kit for Men for €19.50

For a more affordable men’s option, a Bulldog Skincare Kit for Men (€19.50 at Boots) is always well received. The products are excellent, practical and easy.

Perfect for anyone: Aveda Style on the Go Christmas Cracker (€18)

You can buy for the hair-product and natural-product lovers in one swoop with the Aveda Style on the Go Christmas Cracker (€18 at Brown Thomas) which contains several mini versions of the brand’s award-winning – and divine-smelling – hair products.

For the earnest make-up devotee, you cannot go wrong with the Bobbi Brown Highlight & Glow Highlighting Powder Duo (€56 at counters nationwide). The compact itself features a lid in which glitter particles move through liquid when shaken, sort of like a flat snow globe with just the right amount of excessive glamour.

Armed with a list, things will go easier, and if you don’t make it home, at least you perished on an errand of love (and panic).