Don’t let menopause stop your makeup routine

It isn’t useful to feel resentful toward your own body, but that seems for many women to be an integral part of menopause. It can come unfairly early, or last unfairly long, or be unfairly hard on you. I will never forget being at lunch with my mother and her friend, and noticing the friend go suddenly red and shiny, declare “Jesus withering f%#k! Again!?” in a tone of complete exasperation, and rush out to get some air. Menopause is stealthy, tough, annoying and brings with it many arbitrary symptoms and effects that are just the last thing you need. There are a few things you can do to reduce the physical discomfort and be kinder to yourself. They might be small, but small joys are a nice way to bring comfort to an uncomfortable time.

First, skin can become uncomfortably dry, and not just on the face. A rich, cocooning body cream is needed. Kiehl’s Crème de Corps (€55 at Arnotts) is sumptuous. La Roche Posay Lipikar AP+ is a much more affordable and highly effective alternative, but it is less joyful and indulgent to apply. I say, get the most enjoyable rich cream your budget will allow, and prioritise your comfort. Heavy skincare on the face, on the other hand, can feel too heavy and be prone to moving with temperature fluctuations.

DCL Hydra Boost Finishing Serum (€125 at Space NK) is expensive (try La Roche Posay’s Hyalu B5 for a cheaper alternative) but contains differently sized molecules of hyaluronic acid for varying levels of hydration and penetration. Use it with a hydrating facial mist or essence, as hyaluronic acid needs water to be effective. It is a fast-acting plumper and skin pick-me up, minimising fine lines and dullness.

Trilogy Vital Nourishing Cream (€29.95 at lookfantastic.com) is a light moisturiser that won’t feel masky, even when you’re overheated, and works nicely with a light but hydrating serum. If your skin still feels dry, pop a good-quality facial oil over the top at night and skin will feel nourished and comfortable even under makeup. That said, makeup can also be a complete pain during menopause. Powder can be temperamental, particularly when applied to skin prone to sweating, or dryness, or both, but you may feel the need for shine control.

MAC Prep and Prime Fix Plus Mattifying Mist (€22 at Brown Thomas) mattifies without flattening. Some blotting papers are also a handy addition to your bag for shine control.

Eyes are almost as tricky, and mascara is perhaps the most tendentially migratory staple beauty product we have. You should not have to stop wearing it just because you find it is suddenly more prone to moving. A waterproof mascara is not always enough – sweat and sebum can also cause mascara to amble lazily off the lashes and around the face, so something smudge-proof like Bobbi Brown No Smudge Mascara (€27 at Arnotts) is just a little more reliable. Alternatively, try a lash tint or an LVL lash lift, which tilts the lashes vertically, making them look impressively long and lustrous, and lasts six to eight weeks.