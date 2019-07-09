Cult beauty brand Milk is available in Ireland: Does it live up to the hype?

The availability outside the US of cult beauty brand Milk was one of the most anticipated launches of the year. Famed for its ease of application, vegan and cruelty-free stick formulas and ability to capture Millennial and Gen Z imaginations, Milk is one of the industry’s resounding success stories.

It is stocked at Sephora in the US, but recently became available here and in the UK exclusively at online retailer Cult Beauty. If you’ve heard the hype but are reluctant to buy a brand online that you may not have had the chance to play with, grab a cup of tea – the hype is not overblown and I have gone through the best of the range for you.

Milk had me when it proved me wrong about primers - I am historically deeply suspicious of them. Most just don’t do anything apart from sit on the skin, but Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Primer (€29) grips harder than guilt. It applies wonderfully, with a light, hydrating texture. Leave it to settle for a minute; when it dries down, you are left with skin that grabs any foundation you apply over the top with limpet-like vigour and holds it, resisting the vicissitudes of humidity, sweat and wear.

Milk Makeup Lip & Cheek (€23) is one of their most famous products for a reason. You simply cannot mess this up (if by some chance you apply too much, just buff it gently with your foundation brush to disperse). This is the ultimate skill-free, tool-free, instant complexion livener. If you wear foundation without blush, the face instantly adopts to languid hue and ovoid shape of a pickled lemon - moonish and devoid of definition.

If you prefer a glowier blush, try the new Milk Makeup Glow Oil Lip & Cheek (€13.50), which adapted their solid oil technology into a tinted lip and cheek product. It is richly glowing with a beautiful wash of more glassy than glossy watercolour hue.

The makeup is excellent, but the skincare is what I find most fun to use – if you are lazy with skincare, your excuse is hereby abolished. Milk Makeup Cannabis Hydrating Face Mask (€23) is a deliciously cooling, bouncy mask that stick softens and hydrates, and washes away to leave skin pleasantly taut and clean.

A solid serum is a concept too satisfying to fully articulate, and Milk Makeup Watermelon Brightening Serum (€35) is cool, hydrating and refreshing with hyaluronic acid and glycerin. This is perfect on-the-go skincare, and even comes in a travel size. It isn’t the sort of hard hitting, targeted skincare you might require after thirty (though it will still do skin good), but someone in their twenties will love it.

Finish up with Milk Makeup Hydrating Oil (€23). Aside from its delightful, squat structure and solid bulk, it is rich in jojoba, orange peel and grape seed oils. Unlike other solid oils (like coconut oil) it will not melt or leak if you choose to travel with it. It is hugely convenient, non-congesting and unintimidating. We all need a good oil – this one is good for everyone.