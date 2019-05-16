Chanel’s innovative new skin tint is a foundation to suit men and women

Rare is the truly new in the beauty industry. Products generally hit the market after years of research and development. A flurry of copies then race on to shelves, and after a while everyone forgets who was first.

Chanel’s latest foundation borrows innovative “microfluidic” technology from its skincare range. Several other brands also offer products that suspend tiny droplets in a hydrating solution, but Chanel pioneered the technique.

Chanel Les Beiges Eau de Teint Water-Fresh Tint (€60 at Brown Thomas and Arnotts), the first foundation to use the technology, contains microdroplets of moisturising oil-based pigment that melt as you blend the tint over your skin, distributing a very sheer veil of almost imperceptible colour and leaving an exceptionally plumping, fresh finish. Unusually, it is best applied with the brush that comes with it.

Most men would still baulk at wearing foundation. But if you can put something on your skin that makes you look rested, and your complexion more even, why not?

This all sounds quite elaborate for a foundation I would readily recommend for men as well as for women. But it’s not really a foundation. It’s more like a tinted moisturiser that brightens and evens the complexion but is so subtle that it seems barely there.

Men or women can apply concealer over the top where needed, to give the coverage the tint does not offer, but this strikes me as the ideal summer complexion product for anyone.

The shade range looks extremely narrow, but don’t be put off, as each of the six works on a range of skin tones. The Light shade, which does not appear light to look at, works even on my very pale skin.

If you do want a concealer, I like Nudestix Skin Concealer Pencil (£20, or about €23, at cultbeauty.co.uk) for an unimposing, portable and gender-neutral option. Glossier Boy Brow (€15 at glossier.com) is a brow-grooming product that anyone can use, but it keeps brows looking full and neat.

Finally, if the idea of any sort of make-up makes you uncomfortable, consider keeping something like NYX Professional Makeup Matte Blotting Paper (€5.50 at boots.ie) in a pocket. It quickly absorbs shine from areas like the forehead, nose and chin, so you don’t have to worry about summer heat making you look oily.