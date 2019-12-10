Beat the frizz: styling products that withstand winter weather

I was well into my 20s before I figured out how to style my hair without abusing it. I’ve written about it perhaps too many times before, but other than parting ways with blonde, it is switching to the Dyson Supersonic hairdryer that made a noticeable improvement in my hair’s condition. It tames with power rather than heat, and is the only dryer that has ever allowed me to achieve a passable blow dry by myself (with a paddle brush; fiddling about with round brushes is far too much like hard work).

At this time of year, though, a decent blow dry is not enough. Damp, misty, foggy winter mornings are murder on a tame head of hair. It calls to moisture in the air like a crowd of blowsy sirens singing on the rocks, and all the water in the surrounding area launches toward your head to puff the hair up like a pigeon in the rain. Every style ends up with a sort of “Jackie Kennedy dragged through a hedge” vibe. In December, when there are office parties and a few socially irresponsible people have the audacity to schedule a wedding, that just won’t do. Good styling is essential, but decent products will help keep moisture at bay – for a while. So make sure hair is properly cleansed, primed and ready before you venture out this season.

Buildup in the hair can leave it dull and lank, and create an itchy, miserable scalp. Living Proof Triple Detox Shampoo (€27 at livingproof.co.uk) won’t strip colour or weigh down the hair, but it will move hard water buildup, dry shampoo residue and goop to get the hair feeling properly light and clean before styling. You don’t need this every time you wash, but it’s great for when you need a more thorough cleanse.

If you don’t get on with shampoo at all, try Hairstory New Wash (€51 at hairstory.com). A cleanser that doesn’t foam, it can feel counterintuitive and leave hair feeling greasy until the scalp adjusts (this can take around 10 days or so) but you use this one product instead of shampoo and conditioner, a little goes a long way, and my ear is worn off from listening to beauty editors tell me they’ll use nothing else. I’ve been testing New Wash Deep for my very oily hair, and feeling astonished that my hair looks and feels clean after rinsing, despite New Wash being totally sulphate-free, creamy and non-foaming.

If you want an easy style, Sam McKnight Cool Girl Barely There Texture Mist (€28 at Space NK) is a dry texture spray for mid-lengths and ends from the legendary stylist himself. Just spray it on and give hair a bit of a wiggle.

Ouai Haircare Hair Oil (€30 at net-a-porter.com) can be put in damp hair as a pre-styler or taken through dry ends to add moisture if you want more softness and sheen.

Once the hair is dry and styled, a touch of hair spray is advisable at this time of year. L’Oréal Elnett Hairspray (€7.98 at Boots) is still the greatest of all time – why pay more for a “fancier” hairspray when history has shown nothing tops it?