Autumn heroes: Five beauty products to help you cope with the new season

There appear to be two types of people when it comes to the seasons – the warm weather people and the cold weather people. The warm weather people stretch and bloom with the lengthening evenings. The wintry types love a woolly jumper and a fire in the threatening gloom of a glowering afternoon. You can guess which I am. I don’t just dislike the colder months; my skin positively loathes them. It shrinks down to half its size, giving me a stretched, greyish look and feeling uncomfortably small to wear, like a pair of pre-Christmas jeans you try to mince around in come January.

I find beauty products comforting both physically and mentally. They provide a barrier between my skin and the angry air, but also keep me in touch with my body, which always tends to become more a conveyance and less a valued part of me when winter looms. Bodycare is a necessity during autumn and winter. Here are some products which will make it easier to remember.

Glossier Body Hero Daily Perfecting Cream (€21 at glossier.com) has a luscious pearly sheen and sinks straight in so that you can get dressed right away. No uncomfortable moments need be spent starfishing in a freezing bathroom in the morning.

Two of my greatest cold weather comforts are lip balm and a good hand cream. Chanel Le Lift La Crème Main (€65 at Brown Thomas) is one of the most expensive hand creams I have ever used, and is really better for mature skin (they also make a standard version), as it tackles pigmentation. If you have the budget there is nothing better – it instantly soothes tight, powdery hands and manages to disappear into suddenly plumped skin without leaving any annoying residue. Milk Makeup Kush Lip Balm (£13.50 at cultbeauty.co.uk) is the best I’ve found in some time. It comes in several tinted options, but I like the clear version (Green Dragon) for under lipstick. It softens and soothes without feeling like a smothering film on the lips.

Eve Lom Cleansing Oil Capsules (€63.95 at lookfantastic.com) are sort of a novelty, because the idea of individual measures of cleansing oil in little biodegradable capsules or pods is deeply satisfying. Based on cost, I would not use them daily, but they’re a brilliant travel option to keep the temptation to use wipes at bay. Just pop a couple into an empty travel pot to keep you covered. They remove every trace of makeup and are great for facial massage.

Finally, you should be using an oil, especially when the weather gets colder, even if you have oily skin. The Ordinary 100% Plant-Derived Squalane (€7.20 at Arnotts) is non-congesting, so it will not cause breakouts. What it will do is rebalance oily areas and moisturise dry ones, protect the skin’s barrier so that it copes better with temperature fluctuations, and generally plump and brighten. If you’re frightened, try adding a couple of drops to your night cream and go from there.