Anastasia Beverly Hills: the cult beauty brand lands in Ireland

Yet another new brand has arrived at Arnotts’ constantly growing beauty hall. Although the department store wasn’t always the first place you might think of for beauty in Dublin, it should be now. With recent additions like Nars, Tata Harper, It Cosmetics and Deciem, it has become the place to go, both in store – I have lost many a recent half-hour there when I only meant to go in for something specific – and online.

The latest line-up to arrive belongs to Anastasia Beverly Hills. We used to have to buy it on trips to Sephora in the United States or, sight unseen, online from Brown Thomas. Now we can stroll along Henry Street to browse the cult beauty make, which produces some of the most sought-after eyeshadow palettes on the market, for as long as we like.

Here are five Anastasia Beverly Hills bestsellers.

Brow Wiz (€25)

Anastasia Beverly Hills: Brow Wiz (€25)

Brow Wiz has the perfect consistency for a brow pencil: neither overly soft nor overly sharp. It gives natural-looking definition to sparse brows, filling in and volumising without looking chalky or blurry.

Dipbrow Pomade (€22)

Anastasia Beverly Hills: Dipbrow Pomade (€22)

Available in 11 shades, Dipbrow is associated with that Instagram-style full eyebrow. But use just a little and it will give you more budge-free, natural-looking brow than you were born with. And if you’re a cool blonde tired of reddish brow colours that just don’t work for you, the Blonde shade could be what you have been looking for.

Stick Foundation (€30)

Anastasia Beverly Hills: Stick Foundation (€30)

This is a foundation for people who like full, matte coverage. It is easily blendable with fingers or a brush.

Norvina Eye Shadow Palette (€50.50)

Anastasia Beverly Hills: Norvina Eye Shadow Palette (€50.50)

The Norvina palette is one of the brand’s more whimsical eyeshadow offerings, combining wearable nude and brown shades with rather counterintuitive rich purples and metallics. It looks particularly striking on brown or green eyes, and makes intense colour wearable.

Soft Glam Eye Shadow Palette (€50.50)

Anastasia Beverly Hills: Soft Glam Eye Shadow Palette (€50.50)

This may be Anastasia Beverly Hills’ best palette. It features 14 warm – but not orange, which is seldom flattering on a Celtic skin tone – shadows with excellent pigment that are beautifully biddable under a blending brush. This palette will take you right through winter to the other side of summer.