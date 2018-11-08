Anastasia Beverly Hills finally comes to an Irish beauty counter

Cult brand’s arrival at Arnotts makes it the place to go for make-up in Dublin
Anastasia Beverly Hills: its range is now available at Arnotts’ beauty hall

Anastasia Beverly Hills: its range is now available at Arnotts’ beauty hall

 

Yet another new brand has arrived at Arnotts’ constantly growing beauty hall. Although the department store wasn’t always the first place you might think of for beauty in Dublin, it should be now. With recent additions like Nars, Tata Harper, It Cosmetics and Deciem, it has become the place to go, both in store – I have lost many a recent half-hour there when I only meant to go in for something specific – and online.

The latest line-up to arrive belongs to Anastasia Beverly Hills. We used to have to buy it on trips to Sephora in the United States or, sight unseen, online. Now we can stroll along Henry Street to browse the cult beauty make, which produces some of the most sought-after eyeshadow palettes on the market, for as long as we like.

Here are five Anastasia Beverly Hills bestsellers.

Brow Wiz (€25) 

Anastasia Beverly Hills: Brow Wiz (€25)
Anastasia Beverly Hills: Brow Wiz (€25)

Brow Wiz has the perfect consistency for a brow pencil: neither overly soft nor overly sharp. It gives natural-looking definition to sparse brows, filling in and volumising without looking chalky or blurry.

Dipbrow Pomade (€22) 

Anastasia Beverly Hills: Dipbrow Pomade (€22)
Anastasia Beverly Hills: Dipbrow Pomade (€22)

Available in 11 shades, Dipbrow is associated with that Instagram-style full eyebrow. But use just a little and it will give you more budge-free, natural-looking brow than you were born with. And if you’re a cool blonde tired of reddish brow colours that just don’t work for you, the Blonde shade could be what you have been looking for.

Stick Foundation (€30)

Anastasia Beverly Hills: Stick Foundation (€30)
Anastasia Beverly Hills: Stick Foundation (€30)

This is a foundation for people who like full, matte coverage. It is easily blendable with fingers or a brush.

Norvina Eye Shadow Palette (€50.50)

Anastasia Beverly Hills: Norvina Eye Shadow Palette (€50.50)
Anastasia Beverly Hills: Norvina Eye Shadow Palette (€50.50)

The Norvina palette is one of the brand’s more whimsical eyeshadow offerings, combining wearable nude and brown shades with rather counterintuitive rich purples and metallics. It looks particularly striking on brown or green eyes, and makes intense colour wearable.

Soft Glam Eye Shadow Palette (€50.50)

Anastasia Beverly Hills: Soft Glam Eye Shadow Palette (€50.50)
Anastasia Beverly Hills: Soft Glam Eye Shadow Palette (€50.50)

This may be Anastasia Beverly Hills’ best palette. It features 14 warm – but not orange, which is seldom flattering on a Celtic skin tone – shadows with excellent pigment that are beautifully biddable under a blending brush. This palette will take you right through winter to the other side of summer.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.