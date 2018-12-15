Bags of style: Argentinian designer launches new collection in Ireland

Also, new brand Cozy Blokes releases standout fleeces with tweed details for men

A leather bag from Landa: the brand has just launched in Ireland and its collection comprises four different styles

A leather bag from Landa: the brand has just launched in Ireland and its collection comprises four different styles

a
 

A new range of leather bags made in the same factories near Cadiz used by the luxury Spanish brand, Loewe, has been launched in Ireland by Dublin-based Argentinian Silvana Landa McAdam. Comprising four different styles with an extra pouch which unfolds into a waterproof shopping bag, each one takes approximately 20 hours to make using traditional and sustainable artisanal techniques in a family-run factory.

The range, in colours that include black, forest green, brick, sand and midnight blue comprises a formal tote, an everyday tote, a man bag and a saddle bag in craft leathers. It is now on sale at prices from €400-€650 online at www.landabags.com

The granddaughter of an Italian cobbler forced to emigrate to South America after fighting in the second World War and who set up his business from scratch in Argentina, Silvana Landa remembers watching him at work when she was growing up – a memory that drove her ambition to create her own brand with the same high standards.

A Cozy Blokes specialises in men’s fleeces with tweed details, priced €120
A Cozy Blokes specialises in men’s fleeces with tweed details, priced €120

Posh fleeces

Men get very fussy about details when it comes to what they wear. Paul (24) and partner Matthew (20), founders of new Irish clothing brand called Cozy Blokes based in Rathfarnham, describe themselves as fleecewear fundamentalists, obsessed with the finest details and principles of fleecemaking – for fleeces read polyester based jumpers, Paul explains.

For starters, they sourced top materials like polartec (used by Patagonia) for its high warmth-to-weight ratio, then they created more modern oversized fits and finally cuffs made from 100 per cent Irish tweed from Studio Donegal in Kilcar, giving their fleeces a standout quality.

Their polyester is mostly made from recycled plastic bottles and their garments are made in small batches by completedesignstudio.com near home in Rathfarnham. Target market is 18- to 35-year-olds. The fleeces come in grey, blue, light and dark black and cost €120 each.Visit www.cozyblokes.ie

a
The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.