Bags of style: Argentinian designer launches new collection in Ireland

A new range of leather bags made in the same factories near Cadiz used by the luxury Spanish brand, Loewe, has been launched in Ireland by Dublin-based Argentinian Silvana Landa McAdam. Comprising four different styles with an extra pouch which unfolds into a waterproof shopping bag, each one takes approximately 20 hours to make using traditional and sustainable artisanal techniques in a family-run factory.

The range, in colours that include black, forest green, brick, sand and midnight blue comprises a formal tote, an everyday tote, a man bag and a saddle bag in craft leathers. It is now on sale at prices from €400-€650 online at www.landabags.com.

The granddaughter of an Italian cobbler forced to emigrate to South America after fighting in the second World War and who set up his business from scratch in Argentina, Silvana Landa remembers watching him at work when she was growing up – a memory that drove her ambition to create her own brand with the same high standards.

A Cozy Blokes specialises in men’s fleeces with tweed details, priced €120

Posh fleeces

Men get very fussy about details when it comes to what they wear. Paul (24) and partner Matthew (20), founders of new Irish clothing brand called Cozy Blokes based in Rathfarnham, describe themselves as fleecewear fundamentalists, obsessed with the finest details and principles of fleecemaking – for fleeces read polyester based jumpers, Paul explains.

For starters, they sourced top materials like polartec (used by Patagonia) for its high warmth-to-weight ratio, then they created more modern oversized fits and finally cuffs made from 100 per cent Irish tweed from Studio Donegal in Kilcar, giving their fleeces a standout quality.

Their polyester is mostly made from recycled plastic bottles and their garments are made in small batches by completedesignstudio.com near home in Rathfarnham. Target market is 18- to 35-year-olds. The fleeces come in grey, blue, light and dark black and cost €120 each.Visit www.cozyblokes.ie