Baftas 2019: Irish stars deliver red carpet style

Jessie Buckley, Barry Keoghan and Laura Whitmore catch the eye as Kate Middleton dazzles in white

 

The Baftas brought out the brightest acting talents and statement glittering frocks to London’s Royal Albert Hall on Sunday night as stars of the silver screen mixed with royalty at the annual British film awards.

There was a strong stylish Irish presence, with Laura Whitmore in a silver Amanda Wakeley, Barry Keoghan in a printed Dolce & Gabbana suit and Jessie Buckley in a silver and black gown, all catching the eye.

Laura Whitmore. Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Barry Keoghan and guest. Photograph: Henry Nicholls/Reuters
Making a regal arrival were the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. In a rare red carpet appearance, Kate Middleton accompanied her husband who is President of Bafta. She wore a floaty ethereal white one-shoulder gown with subtle floral detail for the glittering ceremony.

With her hair in a romantic updo, the duchess accessorised her look with diamond encrusted pearl drop earrings once owned by Princess Diana and glittery pointy courts by Jimmy Choo. The awards show mark the first time Middleton has been seen wearing the jewels.

the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive at the Bafta ceremony at the Royal Albet Hall in London. Photograph: PA
Princess Diana in 1995 and Kate Middleton wearing the same pearl drop earings at the Bafta awards. Photograph: PA Wire
Other stars that battled a chilly red carpet in light, chiffon dresses included Rachel Weisz in a ruffled, layered gown, while Cynthia Erivo’s dramatic tulle confection with bodice detailing threatened to take over the red carpet.

From subtle to statement, pink was a standout shade with Tatiana Korsakova, Eleanor Tomlinson, Zawe Ashton, and Regina King all incorporating the colour into their ensembles.

The black dress was a safe option for many A-listers with Cate Blanchett accessorising her deep-plunge style with multicoloured stone necklace and striking dark chocolate hair.

Viola Davis opted for a black velvet dress topping it off with an over-the-top bow and Salma Hayek accessorising her one-shoulder black gown with statement animal brooch and embellished hairband.

Others opted to cover-up and keep warm in long-sleeved dresses. Best actress winner and star of The Favourite Olivia Coleman chose a two-toned boat neck dress with dramatic train. Leading actress nominee Glenn Close chose a long-sleeve gown with peplum and gold midriff detailing. Lily Collins’s Givenchy outfit consisted of a cropped jacket, lace skirt and floral detailing that divided opinion.

Olivia Colman, best actress winner for The Favourite. Photograph: Ian West/PA
Edith Bowman. Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
On presenting duties on the red carpet, Edith Bowman’s floral frock with biker gloves was a polarising look on social media.

Continuing his red carpet theatrical dressing was Timothee Chalamet in a printed tux and matching shirt by Haider Ackerman that certainly didn’t toe the dress code line. Green Book star Viggo Mortensen kept it classic in a midnight blue three piece, while Chiwetel Eijofor made a case for the cummerbund as modern accessory in a Giorgio Armani style that proved a lesson in black tie dressing.

Rachel Weisz. Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Lily Collins. Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Glenn Close. Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Cate Blanchett. Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Salma Hayek. Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Regina King. Photograph: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Timothee Chalamet. Photograph: Tolga Akmen/AFP/Getty Images
Viggo Mortensen. Photograph: Tolga Akmen/AFP/Getty Images
