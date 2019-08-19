Back-to-school style: Good buys to get your children ready for September

On the lookout for practical, durable but fun school clothes and bags? Try these for size

Marks & Spencer: easy-iron regular-fit shirts €12-€24, blouses €12-€24

Skirts, trousers, backpacks, coats and shoes: as summer comes to an end the school wardrobe concentrates parents’ minds – and challenges their pockets – as the new terms start. So here’s a practical guide to some options that won’t break the bank.

If possible, buy several pairs of dresses/trousers and skirts/shirts/tops that can weather everyday rough and tumble to save on the chore and cost of daily laundering. Dunnes Stores, Marks & Spencer, Arnotts, Debenhams and H&M, as well as Tesco, Aldi and Lidl, have well-priced, crease-resistant trousers, skirts and pinafores. And the trousers in Tesco’s trousers F&F online range have adjustable waists, making them suitable for growing children.

Good quality tends to pay off in the long run. Hardwearing shoes, for example, are essential, as repairs – if they can be repaired – are expensive.

Elsewhere, coats have given way to quilted jackets, and as for backpacks that have to carry a mass of books, they can be sturdy but also lightweight and fun.

If your school doesn’t have a uniform, you could use a dash of fun and colour to lighten the spirits of children who are dreading the new term. And if they’re starting at a new school, how something like Arnotts’ I’m an Artist T-shirt to strike up a conversation?

Marks & Spencer: easy-iron gingham dress, €12-€16
River Island: black ribbed cardigan with frill hem €22
H&M: three-pack jersey tops €14.99
Marks & Spencer: five-pack cotton stretch leggings (ages up to seven) €13.50-€19
H&M: three-pack denim joggers €22.99
River Island: boy’s embroidered T-shirt €8
Lidl: school sweatshirt 99c
Purple Totten kids hooded fleece,€28, Debenhams.
Royal blue kids’ Dover jacket, €24 from Regatta.
Billie Blush T-shirt, €9.20, Arnotts.
Arnotts: Ridge 53 Sweetmount backpack €52
Schuh: Lelli Kelly black Lily junior trainers €25
Marks & Spencer: patent-leather T-bar shoes €49
Marks & Spencer: princess lunchbox €19
Lidl: Sistema lunch box €6.99
