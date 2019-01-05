Attention Attire: Clothing made from the salvaged camping gear of Irish music festivals

Stylefile: Festival fashion sorted and Christian Dior exhibition in London

The Norah jacket from Attention Attire is made from recycled sleeping bags and takes its name from Dr Norah Patten, set to become the first Irish woman in space.

Those thinking longingly ahead of summer festivals – or who received Christmas gifts of tickets – might consider a new clothing collection made out of salvaged camping gear from Irish music festivals. It’s called Attention Attire and it claims to be fully sustainable, with each piece named after the world’s female astronauts.

The pieces include the Myrtle (€50), called after Myrtle Cage of Mercury 13, a unisex crew neck sweater with zipped neck detail and box shape made from salvaged sleeping bags. The second Liu (€70), called after Chinese woman Liu Yang, is a practical bodywarmer accentuating the stitching from abandoned sleeping bags.

The Norah (€290), arguably the best item, is a limited-edition multi-season coat fully lined with a high collar, magnetic fastening, zipped pockets and oversized hood. This one takes its name from Dr Norah Patten, a Mayo woman set to become the first Irish person in space. View the collection at AttentionAttire.ie.

Dior exhibition

The V&A’s next major exhibition, Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams, which opens on February 2nd, will be its biggest and most comprehensive retrospective since Alexander McQueen’s Savage Beauty in 2015.

Spanning the years from 1947 to the present day, it traces the impact and history of one of the most influential couturiers of the 20th century and the continuing influence of the French fashion house he founded. 

With more than 500 objects and 200 couture garments (including the famous Bar suit of 1947), the exhibition, curated by Irish woman Oriole Cullen, is based on the major Paris exhibition which attracted more than 700,000 visitors, the highest number for a single show in the museum’s 112-year-old history.

This one focuses on Dior’s relationship with Britain and the six artistic directors who succeeded him; Yves St Laurent, Marc Bohan, Gianfranco Ferré, John Galliano, Raf Simons and Maria Grazia Chiuri. The exhibition runs until July 14th, tickets £20-£24.

