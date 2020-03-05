Arnotts Spring/Summer fashion: smart daywear with a feminine twist

The china blue and white floral print dress by Ghost with blue accessories that opened Arnotts Spring/Summer womenswear collections on Thursday morning set the tone of the whole show.

Models rocked up in breezy flower-print dresses of all kinds – maxi, midi, knee length, tiered, ruched, wrapped, checked or polka-dotted from Irish, Italian, UK and Scandi brands at prices from €87 to €310 worn with pretty little cardigans, strappy sandals, tasseled flats and totes. A floral maxi-cut open over jeans was one stylish and easy way of combining such flighty summer dresses with hardcore denim for a woman of any age.

Some 90 outfits hit the catwalk under self-explanatory themes that included Summer Sweetheart, Destination Dressing and Scandi Takeover, but with the exception of the final dozen called Liquid Surface – all light reflecting slippery satin, metallic pleats and spaghetti straps in champagne, pink, navy, red and yellow for evening affairs – the prints penetrated every category.

This big show concentrated on daywear with a feminine twist offering shirt dresses and batwing blouses, tiered and asymmetric skirts, cropped trousers and any number of trenchcoats.

Practical and dependable, these summer favourites came in camel, black and white and navy check at prices from €179 upwards. Blazers appeared in rainbow colours of pink, blue, gingham, oatmeal and orange rather than the traditional navy (which appeared only once over a navy silk jumpsuit) the better to match the prints which ranged from ditsy pastels to bold African batiks and animal motifs. Broderie anglaise tops and puff sleeved dresses were a nod to current trends.

Photograph Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

Photograph Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

Photograph Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

Photograph Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

Photograph Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

Photograph Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

Photograph Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

The mood of the show – very few suits and very little black apart from one sharp white cutout shirt by Karl Lagerfeld with black twill trousers by Essentiel Antwerp – was one that might persuade the working woman to move away from a traditional dark workwear uniform into something more colourful and lighthearted for spring and summer.

Photograph Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

Photograph Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

Photograph Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

Arnotts staff member Mary Dunne on the catwalk. Photograph Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times

New additions to the Arnotts repertoire are Storm & Marie, Day Birger et Mikkelsen and Gestuz, all pieces rooted in Scandinavian design.

Styled by Aisling Farinella, accessories were well judged – jewellery, bags, eyewear (the most expensive item in the show were shades from Chanel at €420) and shoes, from metallic silver sandals, kitten heels and combats, to chunky neon trainers and pink stilettoes, displayed the variety of choice available.