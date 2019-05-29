Are pyjamas on a plane a ‘mess’ or the perfect travel outfit?

If you’re ranking clothes by comfort alone, pyjamas come pretty high. So, I applaud anyone – like actor Sophie Turner – who wears them on a longhaul flight, when comfort is a priority. Arriving at Incheon international airport in South Korea, Turner was photographed in a very fetching pair of green satin pyjamas, Dad trainers and sunglasses.

Commenters on the Daily Mail’s website were appropriately outraged, accusing her of having “no class” and looking “a mess”. Another was a little more enlightened, praising Turner’s outfit as “the way to dress on a longhaul flight”. I would concur. Turner has picked up on the pyjamas as outerwear trend that has beengrowing from the catwalk to the school gates but put it to sensible use. These pyjamas – if a little creased after 11 hours of naps and multiple inflight movies – are the perfect choice when you need to be comfortable but also have to look vaguely presentable for paparazzi.

Sophie Turner dons green silk pajamas as she and X-Men crew touch down in South Korea: The 23-year-old actress flaunted her airport aesthetic wearing a silky pajama set as she trekked through the terminal to a host of fans waiting for a mere glimpse of… https://t.co/ShS05KVQa0 pic.twitter.com/F3XRDj8qhV — RushReads (@RushReads) May 26, 2019

Even for those of us who aren’t greeted by a bunch of digital flashguns on arrival, pyjamas are a good choice for flying now. Rather than your actual jammies, make like Turner and go for something with a hint of Old Hollywood, like green satin. Alternatively, loungewear – that favoured clothing category of the boxset generation – will make you look like you turn left when you get on a plane. Selena Gomez, who certainly travels first class, wore oatmeal-ribbed knitted cords with a matching knee-length cardigan when flying to Cannes this month. A fabulous and comfortable choice, albeit maybe one to avoid if you’re going for a glass of red with your meal.

Selena Gomez arrives comfortably in Nice earlier this month. Photograph: Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Other options include a blanket scarf in which to nestle – these have been big on the catwalk at Burberry and Celine recently, and can be found on the high street, too – and the boilersuit, which brings the comfort of a babygrow to grownups.

Once upon a time, flying for A-listers (and anyone who wanted to emulate them) meant dressing up. But, with fashion relaxing in recent years, comfort is now totally allowed. Take advantage next time you’re airport-bound. Roll out of bed in your pyjamas and stay that way until you reach your destination. You’ll be the most fashionable one on the flight – promise. – Guardian