A treat for knitwear lovers and fans of Mariad Whisker

Stylefile: New Vedonnaire knitwear range arrives in Avoca and Mariad Whisker announces pop-up store

Updated: about 16 hours ago

For Fox Sake jumper (€79.95) by Violet and Emma Lumsden is part of the new knitwear collection available in Avoca

For Fox Sake jumper (€79.95) by Violet and Emma Lumsden is part of the new knitwear collection available in Avoca

 

“I have always liked using words in design as I think they are very powerful – and I love fonts too,” says designer Amanda Pratt, who under the pseudonym Violet has created a small range of knitwear with Emma Lumsden for Vedonnaire in a cashmere, wool, viscose and polyamide mix; “something colourful and cool that might also make a person smile”, she adds.

There are asymmetrical knits in bon bon pink as well as navy and grey (€89.95), knits with “For Fox Sake” and “Shine On” with half polo necks with rib detail, thumb hole and side vent and another with “Breathe”, reminding the wearer of those yoga and meditation messages. The Dancing Star sloppy knit has tiny, subtle and pretty jewel coloured Italian crystals. The Brushstroke shirt (€99.95), printed in France uses designs from her own artwork. Find the collection in Avoca stores.

 

An ensemble from Mariad Whisker who is having a pop up sale in the Clarence Hotel on December 12th and 13th
An ensemble from Mariad Whisker who is having a pop up sale in the Clarence Hotel on December 12th and 13th

Whisk it

Mariad Whisker fans, take note. The designer is having a two-day pop-up store in the Clarence Hotel next Wednesday and Thursday December 12th and 13th, with up to 33 per cent off her current winter collection as well as one-off samples.

Going on sale will be coats, dresses, tops and some cashmere scarves and shawls at prices from €200-€650. Her materials are always the best – wool, silks, viscose, gabardine and cavalry twill and an ankle-length winter coat, for example, that was €950 is now €580. This ensemble, a wide pleated long skirt (that also comes in white with a black stripe) is down from €700 to €400 and the top is about €190. The sale takes place from 10 am to 7pm on each day. 

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.