A treat for knitwear lovers and fans of Mariad Whisker

“I have always liked using words in design as I think they are very powerful – and I love fonts too,” says designer Amanda Pratt, who under the pseudonym Violet has created a small range of knitwear with Emma Lumsden for Vedonnaire in a cashmere, wool, viscose and polyamide mix; “something colourful and cool that might also make a person smile”, she adds.

There are asymmetrical knits in bon bon pink as well as navy and grey (€89.95), knits with “For Fox Sake” and “Shine On” with half polo necks with rib detail, thumb hole and side vent and another with “Breathe”, reminding the wearer of those yoga and meditation messages. The Dancing Star sloppy knit has tiny, subtle and pretty jewel coloured Italian crystals. The Brushstroke shirt (€99.95), printed in France uses designs from her own artwork. Find the collection in Avoca stores.

An ensemble from Mariad Whisker who is having a pop up sale in the Clarence Hotel on December 12th and 13th

Whisk it

Mariad Whisker fans, take note. The designer is having a two-day pop-up store in the Clarence Hotel next Wednesday and Thursday December 12th and 13th, with up to 33 per cent off her current winter collection as well as one-off samples.

Going on sale will be coats, dresses, tops and some cashmere scarves and shawls at prices from €200-€650. Her materials are always the best – wool, silks, viscose, gabardine and cavalry twill and an ankle-length winter coat, for example, that was €950 is now €580. This ensemble, a wide pleated long skirt (that also comes in white with a black stripe) is down from €700 to €400 and the top is about €190. The sale takes place from 10 am to 7pm on each day.