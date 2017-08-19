A high street collaboration to get excited about

Current favourite & Other Stories has teamed up with the co-founder of Sonic Youth, Kim Gordon to create a collection of wardrobe staples inspired by pronouns like the word ‘her’. The wearable collection of organic cotton and silk T-shirts and hoodies all feature Gordon’s hand-painted words alongside abstract motifs. Prices start at €25, collection available from

& Other Stories Grafton Street from August 31st. DMcM

Green is in fashion

A sample of The Ethical Silk Company’s new collection of lightweight loungewear. Photograph: Dara Munnis

The indefatigable Livia Firth, whose campaign for sustainability in fashion continues without cease, is to host in September at Milan Fashion Week “The Green Carpet Fashion Award”. Taking place at La Scala, the event is for brands that push the boundaries of sustainability and whose collections are made in Italy. One winner will be chosen from 10 specially selected companies. One Irish company committed to the issue is the Ethical Silk Company whose founder Eva Power manufactures in a Fair Trade tailoring unit in Jaipur, India. The new collection of lightweight loungewear and accessories in block printed mulberry silk is ideal for travelling and for hot weather, cooler evenings and chilly airports. Tops in blue/grey print are €80, robes €180 and palazzos €120 with eye masks €25 and scarves €40. Visit theethicalsilkco.com – DMcQ

New vintage

A new vintage store called Spice in Spillers Lane, Clonakilty, west Cork opens seven days a week from 10-6pm. It’s the brainchild of Gracie Collier, a veteran seller of second-hand and vintage clothing both online and at flea markets who has fulfilled her dream of having her own bricks and mortar shops. After a string of unfulfilling jobs in Dublin, she transferred to west Cork and has not looked back since having identified an opportunity to open something different in this vibrant town. “I wanted to provide a shop for the fashion forward of west Cork with not a massive budget to spend on fast fashion – a place where people can come, get one-off pieces and socialise,” she says. Collier originally founded Spice for festival wear making one-off headpieces, clothing and costumes for festival goers which she will continue to do. Instagram@SPICE – DMcQ

Wear it

Rixo’s Camellia dress in Oriental Jungle (€314 Brown Thomas).

Irish-born Orlagh McCloskey and Henrietta Rix are the designer duo behind Rixo, a new brand addition to Brown Thomas. The super cool, vintage-inspired label leaves us with a long wishlist, but at the top of it is this Camellia dress in Oriental Jungle (€314 Brown Thomas). – DMcM

Steal vs splurge

Bounce with flounce in this blouse for €22 from boohoo.com or ruffle some feathers in this crepon blouse for €1,572 from Chloe. – DMcM

Bounce with flounce in this blouse for €22 from boohoo.com.

Crepon blouse for €1,572 from Chloe.

Style secret

Oonagh O’Hagan, Meaghers: spends more time thinking about accessories rather than the dress.

“I spend a lot more time these days thinking about my accessories rather than the dress. I tend to invest in my shoes and my bags and I’m much more comfortable wearing things that might give you an insight into my personality. I find that I steer away from ‘matching’ my accessories to my outfit these days , in fact, I make a conscious effort to ‘clash’ them, in an ‘Oooohhhh . . . interesting!!’ kind of way.’ – Oonagh O’Hagan, Meaghers