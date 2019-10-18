8 stylish knits to keep you warm this winter

Cashmere, cable knit or cardigan: a great piece of knitwear is essential for the cold weather. For most of us a wool jumper is something to throw on during a cold spell, but this season knitwear is key to a well-thought through winter outfit.

The must-have knit this year is the cardigan. Forget the dowdy reputation of this classic winter warmer; you should expect more Gucci than grandma. This season the style set are wearing cardigans with serious sex appeal, especially when worn shrugged off the shoulder or without anything underneath. But for everyday styling ease, layer a half-buttoned, cropped style over a roll neck or t-shirt and finish off with denim.

Cardigans: Emili Sindlev seen wearing a red cropped cardigan during Paris Fashion Week. Photograph: Christian Vierig/Getty

Other trends for the season are chunky jumbo knits and balloon sleeve knits, both worn half-tucked into jeans or midi skirts to show off the waistline.

And while we love the transformative powers of super-soft knits, it can be hard to find one that doesn’t feel like it’s adding too much bulk. In this case, try a knit with a built-in v-neck, which will help balance volume.

The most on-trend knitwear piece is the cardigan in a longline style. It is flattering on almost everyone, and can be worn with a belt to give a more defined shape. Lengthy knits will skim areas you don’t want to highlight, so it’s ideal if you’re looking for cosiness and coverage.

However, that doesn’t mean your knit should be oversized. If you’re curvy, a loose-fitting silhouette might seem like the obvious choice, but actually a more fitted style will balance out and show off your shape. Just avoid chunky purls like cable knits and opt for finer weaves.

Finally, you shouldn’t forget your underwear when wearing knits. Sounds straight-forward but the right foundations, like a seamless t-shirt bra or a slip, will create a streamlined silhouette under the chunkiest of wool.

