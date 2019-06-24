24 pretty and practical pieces to pack for your summer holidays

Scarves, bikinis, sandals, cover-ups and bags spell beach, sea, pool or lazy, shady afternoons

Orange Scrolls 90cm silk square by Susannagh Grogan, €150, Brown Thomas and susannaghgrogan.com

Orange Scrolls 90cm silk square by Susannagh Grogan, €150, Brown Thomas and susannaghgrogan.com

 

It’s summertime, holiday time, packing time, time to head off to warmer climes with the fashion baggage that entails. Here’s a selection of pretty and useful pieces that you can chuck into the wheelie bag for those July and August breaks away from home. Holiday scarves, bikinis, sandals, cover-ups and bags all spell beach, sea, pool or lazy, shady afternoons.

This summer, for more flattering shapes, try one-piece swimsuits or high-rise bikinis, and remember that a black dress looks great with a tan, that you can play with scale in jewellery, and consider white jeans or capri pants, cotton sweaters, sundresses, sandals, sun hats, shorts and sunglasses. A big scarf that can double as an evening wrap is another must. As for colour, spice things up with lime green, hot pink, bright yellow or frosty fuchsias that look great in sunlight.

Also, when you’re packing, make a list of holiday activities and pack light to match. Choose a jacket and find lightweight items to match – a floral dress for day or night, shorts, drawstring pants and swim stuff. Don’t blow the budget on expensive accessories, and be more playful with affordable bags and beads. Happy holidays.

Floral print swimsuit, €59, & Other Stories
Floral print swimsuit, €59, & Other Stories
Floral wrap swimsuit, €49, & Other Stories
Floral wrap swimsuit, €49, & Other Stories
Floral long-sleeved swimsuit, €199, koibird.com
Floral long-sleeved swimsuit, €199, koibird.com
Black Maison Lejaby swimsuit, €119, Arnotts
Black Maison Lejaby swimsuit, €119, Arnotts
Printed swimsuit, €89, uterque.com
Printed swimsuit, €89, uterque.com
Cat eye black sunglasses, €95, costume.ie
Ace & Tate sunglasses, €98 without prescription, aceandtate.com
Ace & Tate sunglasses, €98 without prescription, aceandtate.com
Floral shorts, €19.95, Zara
Floral shorts, €19.95, Zara
Straw hat, €321, modaoperandi.com
Headband visor, €35, uterque.com
Headband visor, €35, uterque.com
Fan, €27.99, Parfois
Fan, €27.99, Parfois
Lilac flower ear-rings, €35, uterque.com
Exotic ear-rings, €59; lilac flower ear-rings, €35; both uterque.com
Coloured scarf, €75, uterque.com
Palm-tree beaded bag, €464, koibird.com
Palm-tree beaded bag, €464, koibird.com
Red sea string tote, €26, Topshop
Red sea string tote, €26, Topshop
Woven puka shell tote bag, €59, & Other Stories
Woven puka shell tote bag, €59, & Other Stories
Beaded belt bag by Joe, €270, koibird.com
Beaded belt bag by Joe, €270, koibird.com
Tasselled sandals, €39.95, Zara
Tasselled sandals, €39.95, Zara
Hop flat sandals, €26, Topshop
Hop flat sandals, €26, Topshop
Zebra-print sandals, €39.95, Zara
Zebra-print sandals, €39.95, Zara
Red criss-cross heeled sandals, €79, & Other Stories
Natalia yellow buckle sandals, €60, Topshop
Natalia yellow buckle sandals, €60, Topshop
The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.