24 pretty and practical pieces to pack for your summer holidays
Scarves, bikinis, sandals, cover-ups and bags spell beach, sea, pool or lazy, shady afternoons
Orange Scrolls 90cm silk square by Susannagh Grogan, €150, Brown Thomas and susannaghgrogan.com
It’s summertime, holiday time, packing time, time to head off to warmer climes with the fashion baggage that entails. Here’s a selection of pretty and useful pieces that you can chuck into the wheelie bag for those July and August breaks away from home. Holiday scarves, bikinis, sandals, cover-ups and bags all spell beach, sea, pool or lazy, shady afternoons.
This summer, for more flattering shapes, try one-piece swimsuits or high-rise bikinis, and remember that a black dress looks great with a tan, that you can play with scale in jewellery, and consider white jeans or capri pants, cotton sweaters, sundresses, sandals, sun hats, shorts and sunglasses. A big scarf that can double as an evening wrap is another must. As for colour, spice things up with lime green, hot pink, bright yellow or frosty fuchsias that look great in sunlight.
Also, when you’re packing, make a list of holiday activities and pack light to match. Choose a jacket and find lightweight items to match – a floral dress for day or night, shorts, drawstring pants and swim stuff. Don’t blow the budget on expensive accessories, and be more playful with affordable bags and beads. Happy holidays.