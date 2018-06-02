20 stylish summer shoes to wear at work (and play)

Here’s how to keep your feet fresh and avoid blisters and sores this summer
Shoe trends this season are free ranging and make their own demands on our feet from slides and mules to sky high jewelled heels. Photograph: iStock

Shoe trends this season are free ranging and make their own demands on our feet from slides and mules to sky high jewelled heels. Photograph: iStock

 

When it’s time to dump the opaques and flaunt bare legs in summer, what are the best ways to rock the no sock look at work? Shoe trends this season are free ranging and make their own demands on our feet from slides and mules to sky high jewelled heels. Balenciaga put Crocs on the catwalk, Chanel brought out PVC boots, feathers flew at Saint Laurent, Gucci reissued the loafer while Céline stuck to points, a trend that was the most copied on the high street.

Sporting high heels sans hosiery means painful blisters are often the price to be pay. Feet have more sweat glands than any other part of the body and anyone who has spent a day walking around in leather footwear without a sock in sight will know about suffering and limping. If you’re vacuum packed into jeans and Nike flyknits at the weekend, what are the best shoes to wear with bare feet for the 9-5 job, the best artillery to fight sweat, sores and blisters and still look (and feel) cool?

Secret socks that absorb perspiration are one answer for closed leather shoes like loafers (Calzedonia do a good range) while talcum powder dusted on insoles of mules or slides keeps feet sweat free. Invest in a Scholl footspray and if liner socks show, sometimes trimming them can work. For open or peep toed footwear like slingbacks, a pedicure and polish is an absolute necessity and a short dress with nude hosiery makes high heeled pumps or stilettos easier to wear. Espadrilles, flat or high, no matter how comfortable, don’t suit wet summer streets and are best left to the seaside – wedges make legs look heavy anyway and sneakers don’t always suit serious business meetings.

Here’s our edit of some 20 shoe styles at various prices and heights – some more elaborate than others, some simple, others more colourful and playful. The plainer the dress, the more fearless and flamboyant you can be with shoes and vice versa, when stepping out in summer.

Green court shoe, River Island, €48 
Foster from Buffalo We Are Shoe Lab, €120
Foster from Buffalo We Are Shoe Lab, €120
Elma white leather loafers from Finery £119 (€136)
Elma white leather loafers from Finery £119 (€136)
Ankle boot, Alisha, River Island, €95
Pia cornflower blue leather mid heel Miista, €159 Atrium, Powerscourt Centre, Dublin
Pia cornflower blue leather mid heel Miista, €159 Atrium, Powerscourt Centre, Dublin
Sammy - powder blue black velvet €240, L K Bennett
Sammy - powder blue black velvet €240, L K Bennett
Sammy - bronze/black €240, L K Bennett
Sammy - bronze/black €240, L K Bennett
Iliana Latte, €255 L K Bennett
Iliana Latte, €255 L K Bennett
Venice - suede and leather block heel €150 from Buffalo We are Shoelab
Venice - suede and leather block heel €150 from Buffalo We are Shoelab
Leopard mule, LK Bennett, €270 
CHEL: Fuschia/azul block sandals, €105 Buffalo Shoe Lab, Exchequer Street, Dublin and weareshoelab.com
CHEL: Fuschia/azul block sandals, €105 Buffalo Shoe Lab, Exchequer Street, Dublin and weareshoelab.com
Zara mid-heel suede sandal with ribbon, €55.95
Zara mid-heel suede sandal with ribbon, €55.95
Via Roma 15 sandals, €250, farfetch.com
Via Roma 15 sandals, €250, farfetch.com
Aya - flouncy colourful sandals by Kat Maconie £343 (€392), farfetch.com
Aya - flouncy colourful sandals by Kat Maconie £343 (€392), farfetch.com
Evergreen leather mid heel mules, €225, Miista, miista.com
Evergreen leather mid heel mules, €225, Miista, miista.com
Yellow wide-fit mules, €64, Topshop
Yellow wide-fit mules, €64, Topshop
Jumbo Lilico £495 (€566) by Sophia Webster, sophiawebster.com
Jumbo Lilico £495 (€566) by Sophia Webster, sophiawebster.com
Marlene - black angled leather flats €159 Miista at Atriuim, Powerscourt, Dublin
Marlene - black angled leather flats €159 Miista at Atriuim, Powerscourt, Dublin
Miista Hope Dawn check coloured mid heel sandals, €225, miista.com
Miista Hope Dawn check coloured mid heel sandals, €225, miista.com
Woven mule, €64, Topshop
Woven mule, €64, Topshop
The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.