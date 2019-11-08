10 cashmere jumpers to suit any budget

As we head into the depths of winter, thoughts turn to reliable wardrobe separates that will see us through the icy spell. And nothing meets the criteria more than a cashmere jumper.

While chunky knits might be the purl of choice on the catwalks, cashmere is the ever enduring timeless-style indulgence. For good reason too. The perfect staple for any cold-weather capsule wardrobe, it is lightweight, sumptuous and. if taken care of correctly, will see you through many winters.

Cashmere does have a lofty reputation of being expensive and pricer than your average winter knit. But, this season it is actually feasible to find affordable, good quality cashmere across the high street.

Zebra print cashmere, €410, Madeline Thompson

Rainbow stripe cashmere, €395, Chinti and Parker

Cashmere roll neck, €249, Whistles

Marks & Spencer’s Pure collection range of cashmere is well respected among the fashion set. Available year round in classic shades including grey and camel, they rework it in punchier hues of cobalt and fuchsia in their minimal aesthetic.

Elsewhere, Uniqlo has established itself as a wallet-friendly destination for the soft stuff. It produces crew, turtle and v-neck in a myriad of shades all coming in at under €100. Gap, & Other Stories and Jigsaw, are other places to note.

At the pricier end of the spectrum sits brands like Bella Freud, Chinti & Parker and Madeleine Thompson, with some serious stylish, cult and highly-coveted cashmere clothing. Punchy slogans, brights and conversational prints are all their signatures, creating statement knits that make great winter pick-me-ups. Homegrown brands offering soft and sensual knits with a fresh twist on traditional cashmere include Lucy Nagle, Laura Chambers, Ros Duke and Sphere One.

leopard print cashmere jumper, €265, Lucy Nagle

Funnel neck cashmere jumper, €420, Laura Chambers

Cashmere jumper. €149, & Other Stories

Cashmere crew neck, €89.90, Uniqlo

Cashmere knit, €420, Bella Freud

The benefits of most of this cache of cashmere is that it can actually be washed, avoiding a string of dry cleaning bills. Always check the care label first and if you’ve the go-head, try hand-washing or a cool setting on a machine. Giving your cashmere a thorough cleanse every so often is actually advisable to avoid attracting clothes moths.

It’s recommended to wash your cashmere after every three to four wears, even if it’s not visibly stained. Always dry flat and once completely dry, store folded to avoid your knit stretching and loosing its shape.

High-street or high-end, no matter how little or a lot you’ve spent on your cashmere jumper it will no doubt end up falling victim to pills. But to stem these annoying little bumps you can try a de-bobbling comb or fabric shaver that gives your cashmere a new lease of life.