Ethical gifts

Getting him socks for Christmas takes on a whole new meaning with a monthly supply of socks, at €9.66, delivered to the door by Stór, a young Irish company specialising in sustainable clothing for men made from organic cotton and bamboo fabrics. Stor.supply and at Gifted craft fair, giftedfair.ie, RDS, Dublin, December 5th-9th.

Pigeon House eco hoodies, €74, from Dublin-based Due South features landmarks such as the Pigeon House and Samuel Beckett Bridge and are made from organic cotton and recycled materials. Duesouth.ie and at Gifted craft fair, December 5th-9th.

Paperbear.ie creates pop-up cards for all occasions and has teamed up with One Tree Planted. Christmas and special-occasion cards from €2.99 to €6.50.

Palm Free Irish Soap company’s handmade soaps are handcrafted in east Clare. From €2.99 at palmfreeirishsoap.ie, Nourish and Gifted craft fair, December 5th-9th.

Oxmantown Skincare Bergamot and Neroli Hand Lotion is €28 and its Rose and Neroli Hydrating Face Mist is €22. Based in Dublin’s Stoneybatter, its products are all handmade in small batches using high-quality, organic and active botanical ingredients. oxmantownskincare.ie

Pukka Womankind Bamboo Travel Mug, made from renewable bamboo fibre, Nourish, nourish.ie, €12.99.

The Ethical Silk Company only uses Ahimsa peace silk – its Jaipur Pink Mulberry Silk Pyjamas are €245 and Pink Silk Eye Mask is €30. Mulberry Silk Pillowcases are €50. Theethicalsilkco. com">Theethicalsilkco.com and at Gifted craft fair, December 5th-9th.

Yellow zig-zag recycled wool throw with fringe, €56, orangecomplex.eu

Nunaia Nourishing Radiance Serum dropper and bottle will keep skin glowing in the harsh winter. It’s organic, 100 per cent natural and vegan-certified, €79 for 30ml bottle nunaia.com, kilennnyshop.com

Say no to plastic with this stylish BPA and lead-free copper Corksickle medium canteen which keeps drinks hot and cold €29.95 , Meadows and Byrne, meadowsandbyrne.com