Dad hard to buy for? Here are 18 great Father’s Day gifts
From a luxury shaving set to a craft beer hamper: If you’re stuck for ideas, look no further
Father’s Day is on Sunday, June 16th. Photograph: iStock/Getty
Stuck for gift ideas for Father’s Day on Sunday? Worry not. Here are 18 presents sure to satisfy even the most hard-to-buy-for dad.
Nike Vortex
€90 from nike.com/ie
Take note, these are the next-gen take on the dad trainer.
Altea shirt
€175 from Brown Thomas
Classic with a twist, this camp-collar linen shirt gives all the stylish dad vibes.
Ted Baker holdall
€234 from Ted Baker stockists
Give him an excuse to book a trip away with this leather bag.
Whiskey glass and stone set
€20 from Designist
For the whiskey aficionado, a stone and glass set is a must.
New Daddy Survival Kit
€15 from Oliver Bonas
Ease the effect of sleepless nights with this new-father kit, complete with eye mask and nappies.
Marram Co shaving set
€480 from Marram Co and stockists
For the dad who’s had the same shaver since he was a teenager, upgrade his kit with this deluxe set.
West Elm bar kit
€69.50 from Arnotts
On the rocks tastes nicer when crafted at home, so give him the tools he needs for the perfect bar cart.
Echo Dot smart speaker with Alexa
£35 from Amazon; €44.99 from Currys
The voice-controlled Alexa assistant should make virtual life easier for even the least tech-savvy dad.
The Best Aul Fella in Ireland
€3 from homebird.ie
Pay tribute to the man himself with this Father’s Day card from Homebird. Sure, he’s some aul fella for one aul fella.
Craft beer hamper
€79.99 from thebeerclub.ie
Does your dad fancy himself as something of a craft-beer connoisseur? If so, this could be the present for him. This Father’s Day Hamper contains 12 beers from around the world, as well as some beer snacks, chocolates and a glass. Order by Saturday, June 15th, and the Beer Club will deliver to Greater Dublin Area addresses on Father’s Day itself. The site also offers 12- and six-bottle hamper of Irish craft beer, for €79.99 and €49.99.
Jo Malone Huntsman
€135 from Brown Thomas
A collaboration between Jo Malone and Huntsman Savile Row, this collection is Malone’s first foray into men’s fragrances. Scents include assam and grapefruit; whiskey and cedarwood; birch and black pepper; and amber and patchouli.
Barbecue tools gift set
€19.99 from Aldi
Burger-flipping season is upon us, so what better time to treat him to barbecue accoutrements? This cheap and cheerful stainless-steel set includes turner, tongs, cleaning brush, sauce brush, skewers and corn holders. In store on Sunday, June 9th.
Hidden Gent Casual Style Boxes
€35-€60 from hiddengent.ie
The Irish company’s Casual Style Boxes includes practical accessories your dad will probably both want and use. Think scarves, flat caps, card holders, socks and watches. A stylish selection box, if you like.
Writers Tears Copper Pot Deau XO Cognac Cask Finish
€72 from Celtic Whiskey Shop
A limited edition of Writers Tears Copper Pot whiskey, finished in casks seasoned with Deau XO Cognac. Sláinte.
In Sunshine or in Shadow, by Donald McRae
€14.99 from Eason
Set against the backdrop of the Troubles, the latest book from the award-winning author and Guardian journalist Donald McRae tells the inspiring story of the renowned boxing trainer Gerry Storey and the Holy Family gym in Belfast.
HuskeeCup
€20 from Indigo & Cloth
For the environmentally conscious dad with a coffee habit, HuskeeCup is a slickly designed reusable cup made from repurposed coffee husk that keeps coffee hotter for longer. Not only that, but it’s dishwasher-friendly and designed to last for years.
Shaving Gift Set
€25.45 until Monday, June 17th, from naturalireland.ie
Self-care is for dads, too, you know. This luxurious shaving kit includes stout-and-seaweed shaving soap and a boar-bristle brush, for a traditional wet shave, plus a brush stand. It’s certainly a step up from from disposable razors and shaving foam.
Ray-Ban Clubmaster sunglasses
From €134 from sunglasses.ie
Channel the 1950s with these effortlessly cool Ray-Bans. These retro-inspired shades have a square frame and sleek gold detailing. Perfect for dad’s summer spins in the car.