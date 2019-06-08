Dad hard to buy for? Here are 10 great Father’s Day gifts

The scramble for gifts is about to begin ahead of Father's Day next Sunday. Stuck for ideas? Worry not. Here are 10 presents sure to satisfy even the most hard-to-buy-for dad.

The Best Aul Fella in Ireland

€3 from homebird.ie

Pay tribute to the man himself with this Father’s Day card from Homebird. Sure, he’s some aul fella for one aul fella.

Craft beer hamper

€79.99 from thebeerclub.ie

Does your dad fancy himself as something of a craft-beer connoisseur? If so, this could be the present for him. This Father’s Day Hamper contains 12 beers from around the world, as well as some beer snacks, chocolates and a glass. Order by Saturday, June 15th, and the Beer Club will deliver to Greater Dublin Area addresses on Father’s Day itself. The site also offers 12- and six-bottle hamper of Irish craft beer, for €79.99 and €49.99.

Jo Malone Huntsman

€135 from Brown Thomas

A collaboration between Jo Malone and Huntsman Savile Row, this collection is Malone’s first foray into men’s fragrances. Scents include assam and grapefruit; whiskey and cedarwood; birch and black pepper; and amber and patchouli.

Barbecue tools gift set

€19.99 from Aldi

Burger-flipping season is upon us, so what better time to treat him to barbecue accoutrements? This cheap and cheerful stainless-steel set includes turner, tongs, cleaning brush, sauce brush, skewers and corn holders. In store on Sunday, June 9th.

Hidden Gent Casual Style Boxes

€35-€60 from hiddengent.ie

The Irish company’s Casual Style Boxes includes practical accessories your dad will probably both want and use. Think scarves, flat caps, card holders, socks and watches. A stylish selection box, if you like.

Writers Tears Copper Pot Deau XO Cognac Cask Finish

€72 from Celtic Whiskey Shop

A limited edition of Writers Tears Copper Pot whiskey, finished in casks seasoned with Deau XO Cognac. Sláinte.

In Sunshine or in Shadow, by Donald McRae

€14.99 from Eason

Set against the backdrop of the Troubles, the latest book from the award-winning author and Guardian journalist Donald McRae tells the inspiring story of the renowned boxing trainer Gerry Storey and the Holy Family gym in Belfast.

HuskeeCup

€20 from Indigo & Cloth

For the environmentally conscious dad with a coffee habit, HuskeeCup is a slickly designed reusable cup made from repurposed coffee husk that keeps coffee hotter for longer. Not only that, but it’s dishwasher-friendly and designed to last for years.

Shaving Gift Set

€25.45 until Monday, June 17th, from naturalireland.ie

Self-care is for dads, too, you know. This luxurious shaving kit includes stout-and-seaweed shaving soap and a boar-bristle brush, for a traditional wet shave, plus a brush stand. It’s certainly a step up from from disposable razors and shaving foam.

Ray-Ban Clubmaster sunglasses

From €134 from sunglasses.ie

Channel the 1950s with these effortlessly cool Ray-Bans. These retro-inspired shades have a square frame and sleek gold detailing. Perfect for dad’s summer spins in the car.