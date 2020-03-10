Coronavirus? Rain? 9 things to do if you’re staying in this week

It’s not looking good outside. Wintry showers following a battering by Storm Jorge over the weekend – coupled with fresh fears about the coronavirus – may well encourage people to remain indoors this week. If you’re looking for things to do, we’ve got you covered:

1. Netflix binge

The grand timekiller itself. There’s plenty on Netflix at the moment to help pass the time; take a look at our list of the 101 best films to watch right now. You can also read

breakdowns of the best shows and films to check out for this month and last month.

2. New music releases

Fed up with Netflix? Listen to music. Our reviewers might help you pick between the latest releases.

3. DIY

Staying in might provide you with the perfect time to take control of your home. If you aren’t sure where to start, check out these DIY tips from Laura de Barra’s new book, Gaff Goddess.

4. Comfort food

Comfort food will be called for. Here are some recipes – courtesy of Paul Flynn and Lilly Higgins – to get you started: Cheat’s ravioli with goats’ cheese, sage, lemon and Parmesan; mozzarella, Parma ham, sticky aubergine and red pepper; orecchiette with chorizo, cherry tomatoes, cream and Parmesan; Mediterranean vegetable lasagne; homemade pizza; and steak and mushroom pie.

5. Get baking

Perhaps baking is more your thing. You could try your hand at Vanessa Greenwood’s honey and mascarpone sponge roll, or this bakewell tart. Or, have a go at these salted caramel and peanut butter brownies; Mary Berry’s Lime and Blueberry Ring Drizzle or get a head start on your Easter cake. There are plenty more cake recipes where those came from on irishtimes.com.

6. Comfort... wine?

Or, skip the cooking and drink wine instead. You could do worse than picking from these four wines, chosen by award-winning retailers. While you’re at the off-licence, spare a thought for Corona beer – shares of its maker, Constellation Brands, slumped 8 per cent this week in New York owing to the beer’s nominal association with “coronavirus”. The rest of John Wilson’s columns on wine can be found here.

7. Get reading

Always an option. If you need guidance, here is a list of the best books of last year, as chosen by Irish Times critics. Take a look through the latest reviews from our critics here.

8. Board games

What’s not to like about board games? If you’d prefer some entertainment minus the screen time, consider breaking out one of these eight board games. It’s guaranteed family fun and/or a terrible argument.

9. Listen to a podcast

The Irish Times produces several each week, among them: Inside Politics; World View; Róisín Meets; The Women’s Podcast; Inside Business; Added Time and The Irish Times Book Club. You can access them all here. For something completely different, Fionnuala Fallon recently shared her top 10 favourite gardening podcasts – so, for a trip all over the world of gardening, click here.