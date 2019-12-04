Christmas gifts for kids: What to buy for every budget from €7 to €320

Little ones will be thrilled to find one of these in their stocking

Monster present: Green and yellow alien backpack

Harry Potter Golden Snitch Bath Fizzer, €8, Boots. 
HoverKart, €320, Arnotts.
Discovery Mindblown Toy Solar Vehicle, €25, Next.
Alphabet handcrafted Irish scene jigsaw (as Gaeilge), €25, alphabetjigsaws.com and giftedfair.ie
Smartway Ride-On Kids Car, €150, Arnotts.
Lego City Advent Calendar, €29, Boots
Lego Friends Advent Calendar, €29, Boots.
White sequin chevron sweatshirt, €9.99, TK Maxx
Blue Star print shirt, €6.99, TK Maxx.
HappiClose Didi Jersey dress, €45. happiclose.ie and giftedfair.ie
Ride-on Roadster, €200, Arnotts. 
Jiminy Eco Toys Crystal Tale board game, €35, jiminy.ie.
Make Your 0wn Hanging Solar System kit, €19.95, Rex London Ireland.
Bob the Polar Bear night light, €13.95, Rex London Ireland.
Green and yellow alien backpack, €9.99, TKMaxx.
Super Dog single duvet set, €20, Harvey Norman.
Super Dog single duvet set , Harvey Norman, €20
