Bryan Brophy: First Irishman to be appointed FIA steward for F1 world races

Bryan Brophy, who was born in Dublin on September 9th, 1949, became the first (and so far, only) Irishman to be appointed an FIA steward for F1 World Championship races.

He held this important position, adjudicating, normally with two others, on compliance of cars and drivers with FIA (Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile) regulations – and the penalties to be applied for infringements.

He fulfilled this role between 1993 and 2003 during the golden era of Ireland’s involvement in F1 led by Eddie Jordan and Eddie Irvine.

Grand Prix was then and remains today a truly global sport with an immense following. The stars have incomes and egos to match – while their managers and team owners have any amount of legal brains to challenge the finding of the stewards that they do not like. Bryan Brophy did his important duty with flair and a friendly air – provided you did not challenge his finding!

He was born on Cross Avenue, Booterstown, and attended Willow Park and later Blackrock College.

He qualified as a solicitor in 1971 and headed west to Galway, joining the firm of WAF Sandys, and quickly becoming a partner. There he began to get immersed in the dynamic Galway Motor Club. Rallying was coming into a golden era and the Galway Motor Club had a core group with a vision of the Galway Rally as a premier international event.

Crisis

Bryan joined Eamonn Cotter, Marcus Sweeney, Bob Bradley, Maurice Russell, Ray Murphy, Stanley Lowe, Brian G Thornton and Dr Eamon John Sullivan. By 1979 the event was attracting international attention – with works drivers such as Bernard Beguin challenging the local (UK & Ireland) heros Bertie Fisher, John Coyne, John Taylor, Jimmy McRae and others. In the mid-1980s rallying in Ireland faced a crisis – mainly due to insurance issues.

The RIAC, the national governing body, set up a committee, led by David Manley, to develop rally formats that would be insurable while maintaining the best of the spectacle and sporting aspects. Bryan provided invaluable input and advice and later became chairman of the RIAC National Rally Commission.

In the 1990s a battle ensued for control of F1 between Bernie Ecclestone and Max Mosley and the incumbents, led by Jean Marie Balestre. The RIAC sided with Max and when Ireland was offered the one- off steward role at Monaco in 1993, Bryan was nominated.

Permanent

He was called to act as FIA steward four or five times a year, until 1997, when the FIA changed to having a permanent panel of just four stewards – including Bryan. This was an immense honour and he continued in the role until 2003. Afterwards he acted as FIA steward for F1 historic events.

His wife Brigid was as immersed in motorsport as Bryan, while his cadre of business and personal clients continued to seek his advice and legal skills. He was a well-known competitor, generally in a Hillman Imp, and BBC commentator Plum Tyndall described him well as “Rumpole of the Paddock”.

His son Robert and daughters Joanna and Emma were avid followers of motorsport and the burden of cancer in recent years was greatly lightened by the arrival of his grandchildren Ivan, Spencer and Alice, whom he adored. He died on November 11th, 2018. – Martin McCarthy