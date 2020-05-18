Bridge Notes: Dramatic finish to main team event in Killarney

The week-long South of Ireland, Killarney congress, the first such Irish event to take place online, organised by national tournament director Diarmuid Reddan, ended on Sunday with a dramatic finish to the 24-deal final of the main team event (Loch Léin trophy).

With five deals remaining, James Heneghan, Michael MacDonagh, Karel de Raeymaeker and Peter Pigot trailed BJ O’Brien, Ranald Milne, Thomas MacCormac and American player Jade Barrett by 30 points.

O’Brien, with a seemingly unassailable lead, seemed to be cruising to an easy victory. However, Heneghan struck back, and gained 31 points on the next three deals to lead by one. The last two boards did not have big-swing potential, but the winners picked up two additional points to win by three.

The two finalists had led the qualifying rounds. The field, originally planned for 32 teams, was extended to 38 by popular demand.

The Swiss-movement B Final went to Ronan McMaugh, Sandra Havileak, Matko Ferenca and Victor Lezkovar from Ted Reveley, Chris Pope, Mike Pownall and Jeremy Dhondy, with a tie for third between Mary Kelly-Rogers, Tom Gilligan, Ann O’Connell, Valarie Burke-Moran and Tracy Capal, David Sherman, Rhona Goldenfield, Garry Hyett.

Louise Mitchell, David Walsh, Miriam McConville and Paul Porteous won the mixed teams from a field of 32. BJ O’Brien was second again, this time with Dan McIntosh, Aoife MacHale and Peter Goodman. The B final was won by Goldenfield, Reveley, Joy and Irving Blakey, who beat Kathleen Vaughan, Huey Daly, Maria Whelan and Paul Delaney in the playoff.

Swiss pairs

Peter Hasenson and Sherman, winners of the opening congress pairs event, completed a double in the Swiss pairs. Róisín de Jong and Mairéad Haugh were second; Goldenfield and Pownall third; Antoinette and Tos McGee fourth; Donal Garvey, Pat Quinn fifth. 72 pairs competed.

IMPs pairs: 1. McIntosh, Pownall; 2. Pat McDaid, Zrinka Kokot; 3. Capal, Reveley; 4. Martin Garvey, Cass O’Donnell; 5. Marian Croke, Whelan. 84 pairs competed.

The intermediate pairs produced separate North-South and East-West winners: N-S: 1. Rhona Bolger, Margaret Forde; 2. Vivienne Cosgrave, Margaret McConville; 3. Mia Delaney, Ray Lally; EW: 1. Joan Maher, Michael O’Donnell; 2. Guests, Balzar and Blaithin; 3. Maeve Delaney, Seán Maguire. A total of 68 pairs competed.

The Yeats Country congress, Sligo’s annual festival of bridge, will be held on the Bridge Base Online website under the direction of Fearghal O’Boyle and Mairéad Basquille over the June holiday weekend.