Bridge Notes: clubs in discussions on autumn reopening

The Contract Bridge Association of Ireland (CBAI) is exploring the possibility of bridge clubs reopening in the autumn.

Current Government recommendations with regard to social distancing and restrictions on numbers gathering indoors would seem to preclude bridge clubs from opening any time soon. However, the CBAI has submitted suggestions to public health authorities, and has sought advice and guidance on the matter.

The association will keep clubs and members informed of developments, but it emphasises that ultimate responsibility for reopening will rest with the clubs and they must take precautions to minimise risk to the health of their members.

Meanwhile more than 100 clubs or about 20 per cent of the total number have taken to playing on the internet. CBAI headquarters – at 01 4929666 – will advise those that have not yet played online on how to join them; small clubs may combine to avail of the facility.

Bridge classes have been obvious casualties of Covid-19. However, some teachers are responding to the crisis with online lessons. Thomas MacCormac, one of a small number of Irish full-time professional bridge teachers and recently promoted grand master, will conduct a six-week course on slam bidding, starting on Wednesday July 22nd, at 7pm. Details from tmaccormac@gmail.com

Michael O’Loughlin is offering free lessons for beginners and intermediate players by e-mail: Inquiries to michaelolough@yahoo.com

Results: Sligo and Friends pairs competitions: A: 1. Finola Higgins, Tom McIntyre; 2. Marie Beaney, Peter Mullin; 3. Donat Sjenejko, Brigid Connolly; 80 pairs competed. B: 1. John MacDonald, Frank Goodwin; 2. Seán and Marie McNamee; 3. Gerry and Maura Hegarty; 72 pairs competed.

Intermediate A pairs, competition A: 1. Michael and Marie Connolly; 2. Noel Murphy, Noel Hughes; 3. Marian Tubbritt, Claire Tallon.

B: 1. Margaret Keeney, Anne Murray; 2. Audrey Hamilton, Peter Wilson; 3. Bridget and George Ryan.

Intermediate B: 1. Ray Sheehan, Don O’Sullivan; 2. Deirdre Lonergan, Catherine Carabine; 3. Kathleen Foley, Pat O’Sullivan.

Intermediate Swiss teams: 1. Clare Doyle, Ann Nolan, Edie Brosnan, Jeremiah Moynihan; 2. George, Bridget and Peter Ryan, Liz Jennings; 3. Patsy Smyth, Attracta McGettrick, Mary Lucas, Mary O’Callaghan.

Waterford, Wexford, Limerick, Ennis pairs: 1. Anne Glavin, Mark Adams; 2. Liam McKay, Seán Mulvaney; 3. Liz-Ann O’Reilly, Gordon Lessells.

Master Swiss teams: 1 Jeff Smith, Rhona Goldenfield, Adrian Thomas, Jim Luck; 2. Karel de Raeymaeker, Peter Pigot, Conor Boland, Kelan O’Connor; 3. Enda Glynn, Gay Keaveney, Pat Quinn, Donal Garvey.