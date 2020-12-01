Books, baby Yoda and creativity: A one-stop guide to children’s Christmas gifts
There is a vast range of thoughtful, handmade and Irish-made toys on offer this year
Stardust Ballerina & Twinkles Ballerina by Nana Huchy, €39.95 per doll, louandbelle.com.
Animatronic Baby Yoda is one of the hot toys this Christmas that will have stressed parents vying to snap up the last available ones. As well as the toys dominating the top-ten lists, there is a vast range of creative, thoughtful, handmade – and Irish-made – toys on offer this year.
Books also make a great stockingfiller that will keep their brains ticking over long after the latest toy has been discarded.