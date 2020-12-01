Books, baby Yoda and creativity: A one-stop guide to children’s Christmas gifts

Animatronic Baby Yoda is one of the hot toys this Christmas that will have stressed parents vying to snap up the last available ones. As well as the toys dominating the top-ten lists, there is a vast range of creative, thoughtful, handmade – and Irish-made – toys on offer this year.

Books also make a great stockingfiller that will keep their brains ticking over long after the latest toy has been discarded.

Jack & Jill Bricks4CareBuild, each bag is pre-loved and costs €10. See jackandjill.ie.

Atlas of Record Breaking Adventures, €23.50, Avoca.

The Book of Inventions, €19.95, Avoca.

Super Luxury Plush bear with heatable insert by Something Special, €15, McCabe’s Pharmacies and McCauley’s Pharmacies.

Reindeer feeder, €24.95 This ‘Shrumann’ – shrunken human, will make sure Santa’s reindeers get fed this Christmas, arboretum.ie.

AnimatronicBaby Yoda – with over 25 sound and motion combinations, £44.99/€49.94, Amazon.

VTech KidiZoom, includes an HD video recorder (and 20 virtual backgrounds) a mini tripod/handle and a wrist strap and is for kids aged 5 and up, €59.99, smythstoys.com.

Playmobil Back to the Future DeLorean Toy,€47.99, totallytoys.ie.