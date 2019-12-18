Beauty gifts for teenagers

Teens can be tough to buy for. It’s a long corridor and a 13-year-old doesn’t have much in common with a 19-year-old, even though both are teenagers. Thankfully, the beauty gifting options are endless, whether you’re seeking a first grown-up fragrance, a cute gift set full of minis, or a stellar eyeshadow palette.

The Ritual of Holi Playful Collection

This gift set is designed for girls, but anyone can enjoy its fun, tactile products. The shower flower is a foaming wash that squeezes from the can in a rose shape. The crackling body mousse pops and fizzes while you moisturise. Pair it with the bubble mask for extra fun. The body mist is a subtle way to play with fragrance, and there’s also a lip gloss, just because. €39.90, Rituals, Grafton Street, Dublin

Shidedo WASO Gift Set

For older teens who love their skincare, this Japanese beauty set from Shiseido’s range for young skin – WASO – is a dream. Focused on hydration, which is all healthy younger skin needs, it contains a lovely gentle cleanser and a moisturiser, with some bonus bits as well. €39, Arnotts and pharmacies countrywide

Fitbit Inspire HR

This neat little Fitbit comes in black, white and lilac. It tracks your daily steps, sleep, exercise and heart rate, and is swimproof. A great way to stay mindful of decent sleep and regular exercise, it also has smartphone notifications, so your teen no longer has any excuse to ignore your texts! €109.99, Boots stores countrywide and boots.ie

L’Occitane Truck

This is mostly on the list because the storage tin is unbelievably cute. However, there is a range of mini hero products inside from moisturiser to shower gel, so the inside is just as pleasing! €35, L’Occitane stores countrywide

Marley’s Monsters cotton pads

For environmentally conscious teens who you want to encourage to maintain good skincare practices, opt for washable cotton pads like these. They can be used to cleanse or for toner, and they really last. €15, kindlivingstore.com

Fenty Moroccan Spice Eyeshadow Palette

It’s not Christmas without an eyeshadow palette. This one contains a range of wearable and bright shades, and will be a joyful Christmas morning gift. Just make sure to give it to someone who likes to experiment with colour. €49, Harvey Nichols, Dundrum, Dublin

Calvin Klein Eternity for Men

Goodness knows that adolescent fragrance is a minefield. The bang of bubblegum and Lynx Excite trailing behind a group of teens could kill a horse on contact. This new version of Calvin Klein Eternity is pleasing and masculine but not aggressive, and with notes like sage, nutmeg and vetiver, it absolutely feels grown up. €59, Arnotts

Bulldog original skincare kit

Boys aren’t encouraged as much as girls to value and look after their skin, but they should be. Bulldog is a brilliant, affordable brand. The textures and fragrances are subtle and comfortable. In here, he’ll find a face wash, scrub and moisturiser to cover the basics. €9.99, Boots stores countrywide and boots.ie

MAC Starring You Star Dazzler Kit

A MAC Christmas gift set is a surefire winner every time. This pretty metallic case is filled with glitters for lips and eyes, so you’ll know what make-up your older teens will be wearing while you’re worrying about them on New Year’s Eve. €45, Brown Thomas