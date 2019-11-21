Beauty boxed off

BRUSH BEAUTIFUL

From complexion to contour to eyes, the versatile Laura Mercier Paint the Town Luxe Brush Collection can do more than just five jobs. To really go all out, add on one of Laura Mercier’s iconic translucent powders – a guaranteed gifting coup.

Laura Mercier Paint the Town Luxe Brush Collection, €78, brownthomas.com

SKIN WIN

The Image Vital C range is a firm favourite among fans of the brand, and the three full-size essentials in the Image Skincare Revitalize Collection are powered up and ready to brighten the skin. Containing a cleanser, a serum and an eye gel, this one also gives an introduction to the brand to any newbies.

Image Skincare Revitalize Collection, €127.50

HAIR ROYALTY

Anyone who knows hair knows that GHDs are the Rolls Royce of straighteners. But its hairdryers, curlers and brushes are tops too. The ghd Royal Dynasty Collection Deluxe Gift Set includes the ghd Platinum + Smart Styler and Professional ghd Air hairdryer, both dressed in rose gold for the festive season.

ghd Royal Dynasty Collection Deluxe Gift Set, €364, stockists listed on ghdhair.com

GENERATION MEN

All bases are covered for the man in your life in the Nuxe Men Hydra Box Set, with a multi-purpose moisturiser, a face/body/hair wash and a deodorant too, the basics are there – ideal for a travel wash bag for men on the move.

Nuxe Men Hydra Box Set, €25, from Arnotts, selected Boots, Cloud 10 Beauty and all major pharmacies

LIGHTEN UP

There’s such a buzz about the Ole Henriksen brand right now. This brightening box set contains eye cream, a gel moisturiser, a primer and its hero product, Truth Serum – all in full size.

Ole Henriksen O.M.G. (Oh My Glow) Brightening Set, €57, boots.ie and Boots stores countrywide

HOW HANDY

The Cicaplast range soothes and protects your skin. The multi-purpose repairing range is suitable for extreme dryness and damaged, sensitised skin and the price means it’s ideal for the office Kris Kindle.

La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Hands and Lips set, €12, pharmacies countrywide

FESTIVE GLOW

Retexturising and brightening, the Moonlight Bright Collection includes the Seoulista Brightening Instant Facial, a Vitamin C and AHA-enriched facial to gently exfoliate and correct skin tone, fade dark spots and reveal a dusk-till-dawn glow. In addition, the collection includes the Seoulista Rosy Hands Instant Manicure for soft nourished hands and the Seoulista Rosy Toes Instant Pedicure for hydrated party feet.

Moonlight Bright Collection, €22, from pharmacies and leading department stores countrywide and at seoulistabeauty.com

SIMPLY SKIN

Another straightforward choice for the lads, this handy Bulldog piece of kit comes with a travel pouch (one less item to purchase) and contains a face wash, a face scrub and a moisturiser.

Bulldog Original Skincare Kit, €19.99, boots.ie and Boots stores countrywide

CHRISTMAS COLOUR

This He-Shi set, which is worth more than €60, is an easy job for the party season. A proudly Irish brand, He-Shi is a favourite among beauty editors for providing a natural colour that works well with Irish skin tones and this set has both tan for the body and a specially formulated tan for the face that won’t clog pores.

He-Shi Luxe Gift Set, €28, he-shi.eu and pharmacies countrywide

TOTAL CLEAN

Spending big money on fancy serums is all but useless unless the skin’s canvas is cleared to absorb them. This trio of Dermalogica’s top sellers includes a full size Pre-Cleanse, Special Cleansing gel and its famous Daily Microfoliant. Combined they create the base for healthy, glowing skin.

Dermalogica The Ultimate Cleanse and Glow Trio, €97.50, dermalogica.ie