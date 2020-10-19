Be kind to yourself – the art of self-gift

The year hasn’t been kind to us, but here are some small beauty luxuries that can help us be kind to ourselves. It will be reflected upon as the year we all wish we had accidentally slept through. It’s nearing its close now, and while the great hardships we’ve all experienced won’t be quickly forgotten, maybe now is the time to gently tell yourself “go ahead” when it comes to treating yourself to something coveted.

Here are some of the ultimate beauty self-gifts.

Charlotte Tilbury Bejewelled Chest of Beauty Treasures, €185

It’s an advent calendar with a twist (the twist being that you can just open everything whenever you fancy it). Featuring some of Charlotte’s best-sellers, including a mini Magic Cream and a full-size Matte Revolution Pillow Talk lipstick, fans of Tilbury’s magical world will adore this.

Chanel No 5 holiday toiletries

The iconic Chanel No 5 scent has been applied to a seriously high-end collection of essentials for the body this Christmas. The five ways to layer your No 5 include by using shower gel, lotion, cream and even deodorant. (Shower gel, €49, body lotion, €56, body cream, €79, deodorant, €46 and hair mist, €50)

Skingredients Core 4 set, €140

Fans of Jennifer Rock, aka the Skin Nerd, will ensure this gem of a gift sells out. The

Core 4 gift set contains all the essential elements for great skin – the cleanser, the hydrating pre-serum, the anti-ageing serum and the SPF, all mercifully in their full size. Also thrown in is a free cleanse-off mitt.

skingredients.com

Luna by Lisa Lip Star, €30

Our very own beauty queen, Lisa Jordan has the most spectacular Christmas gift options in her line this season. My pick is the Lip Star, which includes five mini matte lipsticks with matching lip liners (the shades are proven winners such as Dreamy, Honey Kiss, Prinny, Blossom and Pout). A real treat.

Éalú Experiences, from €42.35

Éalú Experiences with Daniella Moyles. The perfect way to cleanse your body with Yin Yoga, followed by a no-alcohol cocktail featuring Seedlip.

Éalú is a collection of gift “experiences in a box”, bringing you handpicked Irish products paired with exclusive master classes, featuring the best of Irish talent. From the worlds of food, drink and wellness, Éalú Experiences features carefully-curated collaborations which can be enjoyed at home at a time of your choosing, an ideal socially-distant gift. One of the wellness boxes includes a guided virtual Yin Yoga class with Daniella Moyles and features no-alcohol cocktail ingredients including Seedlip.

ealuexperiences.com

GHD Wish Upon a Star deluxe gift set, €449

The gift set, a serious swoon-inducer, features the iconic GHD Platinum+ styler and the new GHD Helios professional hairdryer, both dusted with a luxurious white finish and satin gold accent details, in a luxury vanity case.

Nunaïa Ground & Glow Ritual set, €125

Irish skincare brand Nunaia have given us luxury with a sustainable focus this year with their Ground & Glow Ritual gift set. It’s the ultimate in green skincare – the whole brand ethos is around natural, eco-certified ingredients and a “soil-to-skin” philosophy, including their community-centric manufacturing process. This set, fittingly, is packaged in a fully sustainable, mushroom-based box. Available from November 9th at Avoca, Kilkenny, The Clean Beauty Edit and Reuzi.

The Secret Garden candle, €30

Irish-Italian home stylist and interiors expert Natasha Rocca Devine has launched this beautiful scented candle, a dream gift for lovers of La Bougie – the candle was a collaboration with the famous Irish candle-makers and took over six months to curate. It has top notes of lavender, musk and honey and is inspired by the great outdoors and nature. The 30ml glass has a burn time of about 50 hours.

theinteriorsnrd.com

Tom Ford Extreme Sparkle eye quad, €76

Make-up lovers will be clambering to get their hands on this versatile, multidimensional and luxurious holiday eye palette. This particular quad features sheer, shimmer and matte options, making it a really easy palette to find your way around.