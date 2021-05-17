As yet another shop closes, can Grafton Street survive?

Today is the day non-essential retail finally gets to reopen; but while many shop owners around the country will be gratefully pulling up the shutters and greeting customers once more, there will be many who won’t.

On Dublin’s Grafton Street, a host of shops, formerly occupied by the likes of Tommy Hilfiger, Fitzpatricks, Ecco, Urban Decay, Pamela Scott, Topman, Monsoon and Cath Kidston, will remain closed. In fact, almost one in five shops on the street won’t be reopening today.