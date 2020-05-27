‘You could have a game of five-a-side in the middle of Times Square. Crazy stuff’

Séamus Keane is originally from Louisburgh, Co Mayo. He lives in Manhattan and is fitness trainer of the Team Aisling Running Group. The group are inviting people to participate in an ‘exercise event’on May 31st to raise funds for Irish people in New York affected by Covid-19

You are part of a group participating in an event for the Irish in New York who have been affected by Covid-19. Tell us about it

I have been coaching the Team Aisling Runners since last summer. The group decided to do our bit and create a series of Virtual 5Ks through the month of May 2020, donating all proceeds to Slainte 2020, who are helping some of the most vulnerable people in New York right now. Slainte 2020 was founded by the New York GAA, United Irish Counties, the Aisling Irish Community Centre, the New York Irish Centre and the Emerald Isle Immigration Centre.

Who in the Irish community in New York might need help?

Those who have very limited or no access to any sources of fiscal aid. There are a lot of people in the community who may not be able to avail of government social programs right now.

How do you plan to help?

The more people we get involved, the more money we raise and the more people we can help. That’s why we chose a Virtual 5K format as it’s easy for people to do. A lot of people wanted to help but didn’t want to complete the 5K, so they donated anyway. One man actually drank five pints of Guinness then sent in his donation. You don’t have to do this though. The event is all about bringing people together to work towards a common goal. Most of the Team Aisling Group are Irish or Irish American, so there is a massive sense of community.

Tell us about your virtual 5K event. What is it, how can people join in and what do you hope it achieves?

Throughout the month of May (culminating on Sunday, May 31st) we are hosting a series of Virtual 5Ks. All proceeds raised will go toward Slainte 2020, to help some of the most vulnerable people in New York City. We aim to get people moving and feeling not only physically better but mentally better too. To participate in the event you can register online or donate to the Team Aisling for Slainte Fund.

People are finding it very helpful to move in some way for both physical and mental health

Where will the money raised go and what might the initiative do?

A full 100 per cent of all donations will go to members of the Irish community currently living in New York who can demonstrate genuine financial hardship caused by the Covid-19 crisis and who have very limited or no access to other sources of fiscal aid. Additionally we aim to get people moving, getting fitter and feeling better through all of this. A lot of people have fallen into poor habits and routines this past couple of months and exercise is a great way to help us to feel better, be more productive and have more energy.

Séamus Keane is is holding exercise classes on his roof in Manhatten for his online followers

What changes have you experienced in New York?

Bars, shops, restaurants have closed. There are very few people using the subway system, usually it’s packed to capacity. People are walking and biking everywhere. There are no cars on the streets. I took a bike ride into Times Square yesterday and it was deserted. You could have a game of five- a-side in the middle of Times Square. Crazy stuff. The pace of the city has slowed so much and people have more time on their hands, which I think that part is a nice side effect.

What does your day look like now? Is your gym open?

Our gym was forced to close its doors on March 16th and out of necessity myself and my housemate painted the top of our apartment rooftop and started giving exercise classes to people online and in the space of a few weeks our following went from New York to Ireland, UK, Australia, Singapore, Duabi, Iceland, Poland and a bunch of other places too.

The Irish always look out for each other wherever we are

My day-to-day routine has changed a lot. I used to be in the gym for 7am each morning and there until 6pm in the evening. I still get up at the same time each day, but I spend the first few hours of the day teaching exercise classes from the rooftop. It’s not perfect, but it works and what we have found is that an exercise class adds a sense of normalcy to someone’s day. People are finding it very helpful to move in some way for both physical and mental health

Does being Irish count there at the moment?

Absolutely. The Irish always look out for each other wherever we are. This is so relevant too in the event we are running as we notice that pretty much all of the people getting involved and donating are first or second generation Irish themselves.

Is there anything you miss about Ireland right now?

I had a trip booked home to my family in Ireland for Easter. That didn’t happen, so I will definitely do that as soon as it’s safe to do so. I did miss the Cadbury’s Creme Egg, but my Dad has one left in the bedroom for me so that will be devoured!

