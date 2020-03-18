Ireland is preparing for the expected surge in demand for care arising from the coronavirus outbreak in a healthcare recruitment initiative. The Government said this week it would recruit everyone available with qualifications for roles in the health service during the current crisis. The health service is continuing to struggle following a large increase in the number of people referred for testing for the coronavirus, also known as Covid-19. Latest figures released on Wednesday night show there are now 366 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the State, following an increase of 74 cases. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said officials predict the number of cases could rise to 15,000 by the end of the month.

The Irish Times would like to hear from Irish people living abroad if you’ve considered returning home to work in healthcare through the outbreak? What are your thoughts on the initiative? Does more need to be done to encourage healthcare workers to return? You can use this form to submit your views. You can attach a photograph of yourself if you wish. If you would like to remain anonymous, please indicate this in your submission.

Would you return to a job in health in Ireland to help with the coronavirus crisis?

If you are reading this article in the app and would like to respond click here. A selection of responses may be published online and/or in print.

Thank you.