Why I returned to Ireland after 25 years in Canada

The top stories from Irish Abroad

Early snow on Toronto’s Yonge Street in Canada.

Early snow on Toronto’s Yonge Street in Canada.

 

The pangs of homesickness can hit at anytime and the lead up to Christmas and the New Year can be particularly difficult. Our most-read article this week is from Dáirine Ní Mheadhra who explains why she has moved to Dún Laoghaire in Co Dublin after 25 years in Canada: “I remember exactly where I was when I felt the first pull of homesickness. I was visiting Ireland in October 2013. I was back in my room early on a Friday evening and I turned on the TV – The Late Late Show was on.” Dáirine writes how after the incident when she returned to Toronto she decided to pay a man to speak Irish with her for one hour every week. “I had been brought up speaking Irish in Cork and it now began to bother me that my Irish had become broken through not speaking it any longer,” she says. “You can’t consider the Irish language in isolation without its music, singing, dancing, and literature, the potential of sensory overflow can become intoxicating.” She's looking froward to her first Christmas back in Ireland. If you’d like to write a piece that is Christmas or New Year related feel free to get in touch at abroad@irishtimes.com.

Also popular this week is an article from Dublin man Conor Roche writing about his life with his family in Shanghai. It is a city of extremes with more than 26 million people squashed together in a mad urban social experiment,” he says. “My son was born in China, has grown up here, speaks Chinese, it’s his home, but he’ll never qualify for a Chinese passport.” Our thoughts are with all affected by the devastating bushfires in Australia. Irish Abroad readers in Australia shared their experiences of the fires raging across the country: “Fires are spreading, the sky is bright red and the winds are hot”.

Regular Abroad contributor Philip Lynch writes about a morning in rural Tasmania visiting his doctor: “I take a deep breath and tell the doctor my mood hasn’t been good for some time”. Finally this week is an article from Jack Ryan who runs coffee roastery in caffeine-loving Sweden. Jackwho is originally from Ratoath in Co Meath, writes about his life in Stockholm: “Costs for housing are fairly similar between Dublin and Stockholm,” he says. “The quality of life is good here - easy access to nature, clean swimming beaches in the city centre and striking a sustainable work-life balance is encouraged. There’s no praise for working long hours at work.”

If you would like to contribute by writing your own story, answering a Working Abroad Q&A or sharing your insider’s guide to the city where you live for the Welcome To My Place column, you can contact abroad@irishtimes.com.

You’ll find plenty more stories by and about the Irish diaspora on irishtimes.com/abroad.

To receive this digest to your inbox each week, you can join the free Irish Times Abroad Network here.

Thank you for reading. 

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.